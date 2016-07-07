Indo Count Industries Ltd (ICNT.NS)
ICNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
112.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.45 (-1.28%)
Prev Close
Rs113.60
Open
Rs114.35
Day's High
Rs114.35
Day's Low
Rs110.00
Volume
1,135,198
Avg. Vol
1,778,793
52-wk High
Rs210.05
52-wk Low
Rs93.70
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Indo Count Industries says Indo Count Global announces licensing partnership with Walker Greenbank Plc
Indo Count Industries Ltd
BRIEF-Indo Count Industries approves setting up of wholly owned unit in UAE
* Says approved setting up of wholly owned unit in UAE towards promotion of business in UAE and MENA countries Source text - http://bit.ly/2wzTnKd Further company coverage: