IDBI Bank Ltd (IDBI.NS)
51.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Rs51.80
Rs51.80
Rs52.15
Rs51.50
1,668,820
2,871,886
Rs86.40
Rs50.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
ICICI Securities to manage disinvestment of 30 pct of paid up shares of NSDL held by IDBI Bank
Oct 10 (Reuters) - ICICI Securities Ltd::Co to manage disinvestment of 30 percent of paid up equity shares of NSDL held by IDBI Bank Ltd. Full Article
India's IDBI Bank seeks bids to sell 16.25 pct stake in SIDBI - document
July 29 (Reuters) - India's Idbi Bank
IDBI Bank says not received any communication from GoI on stake sale
IDBI Bank : IDBI Bank clarifies on news item "Bid to get stalled selloff moving again government to retain majority to push IDBI" . Confirm that bank has not so far received any offical communication from Government of India .Matter has not been discussed by the board. Full Article
IDBI Bank appoints Padma Betai as CFO
IDBI Bank Ltd
IDBI Bank June-qtr profit rises about 79 pct
IDBI Bank Ltd
IDBI Bank approves appointment of R.K. Bansal as CFO
IDBI Bank Ltd
IDBI Bank seeks members' nod to issue equity shares of up to 80 bln rupees
IDBI Bank Ltd
IDBI Bank exec says co expects gross NPLs to come down in a year
IDBI Bank Ltd
IDBI Bank posts March-qtr loss
IDBI Bank Ltd
Hindustan Fluoro Carbons says IDBI Bank dissolves stake in co
Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 23
Oct 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE.