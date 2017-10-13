Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Idea Cellular gets shareholders' nod for Vodafone merger

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd ::Gets shareholders' nod for scheme of amalgamation among Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, Vodafone India Ltd & Idea Cellular Ltd.

India's Idea Cellular says open to monetising tower assets

India's Idea Cellular exec says: With arrival of the new entrant, Indian telecom sector will consolidate . Hopeful that data revenues will increase as subscribers migrate from voice to data . Looking to refinance higher cost borrowings on our balance sheet . Taking longer to bring customers to use paid 4G services due to free offering from new entrants . New entrant's growth has peaked and has slowed down from November . Working on cost optimisation on network front to reduce OPEX cost . Discussing a long-term deal with Vodafone, need to tread a very cautious path while signing these agreements . Open to monetising both our own towers as also our stake in Indus towers

Idea Cellular seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Himanshu Kapania as MD

Idea Cellular Ltd : Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Himanshu Kapania as MD . Seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth 100 billion rupees .

Bharti Airtel adds about 1.07 mln subscribers in July - industry body

CELLULAR OPERATORS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA: Bharti Airtel Ltd adds about 1.07 million subscribers in July - industry body . Vodafone India unit adds 326,557 subscribers in July - industry body . Idea Cellular Ltd adds 256,170 subscribers in July - industry body . Aircel adds 403,603 Mobile subscribers in July - industry body . Telenor India unit adds 19,049 subscribers in July - industry body .

Idea Cellular June-qtr ARPU 181 rupees

Idea Cellular Ltd : June-quarter ARPU 181 rupees . June-quarter ARPM 0.48 rupees . Capex guidance for FY 2017 stands at INR 65-70 billion . June-quarter blended churn 5.2 pct .

Idea Cellular June-qtr consol profit falls about 74 pct

Idea Cellular Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 2.20 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 94.84 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 4.35 billion rupees . Slow growth trends of Mobile sector continues . India's Idea Cellular Ltd net debt as on June 30 2016 at 376.6 billion rupees . The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later verified from a release on NSE .

Bharti Airtel adds about 1.4 mln subscribers in June - industry body

Cellular Operators Association of India: Bharti airtel ltd adds 1.4 million subscribers in June - industry body . Vodafone India unit adds 701,567 subscribers in June - industry body . Idea cellular ltd adds 689,143 subscribers in June - industry body . Telenor India unit adds 32256 subscribers in June - industry body . Aircel adds 672963 Mobile subscribers in June - industry body .

Idea Cellular designates Akshaya Moondra as whole-time director, CFO

Idea Cellular Ltd : Appointed akshaya moondra as a whole-time director, designated as "whole time director and chief financial officer" .

Bharti Airtel adds about 2.1 million subscribers in May - industry body

Cellular : Bharti airtel ltd adds about 2.1 million subscribers in may -industry body . Vodafone India unit adds about 1.4 million subscribers in may - industry body . Idea cellular ltd adds 858576 subscribers in may - industry body . Telenor India unit adds 629259 subscribers in may - industry body . Aircel adds 601745 Mobile subscribers in may - industry body .

Bharti Airtel adds 978,230 subscribers in April - industry body

Cellular Operators Association of India: Bharti airtel adds 978,230 subscribers;Vodafone India unit adds 46,660 subscribers;aircel added 572,869 Mobile subscribers in April - industry body . Idea cellular ltd looses 387,609 subscribers in April, Telenor India unit looses 25496 subscribers in April - industry body .