Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Indra to equip Thessaloniki's metro with contactless ticketing systems‍​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - INDRA SISTEMAS SA ::WINS CONTRACT TO EQUIP THESSALONIKI'S METRO WITH CONTACTLESS TICKETING SYSTEMS‍​.

Indra to deploy Pacific Ocean air traffic surveillance network

Indra Sistemas SA : Wins contract to deploy Pacific Ocean Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) network . Indra, through its subsidiary in Australia, has been contracted by the nations of Kiribati, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu, under the Pacific Aviation Investment Program Further company coverage: [IDR.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Indra wins deal in Slovakia for 23 million euros

Indra Sistemas SA : Says wins a contract to modernize the operational systems of power transmission network in Slovakia facilitating supervision of over 100 substations . Deal worth 23 million euros ($25.8 million) includes the provision of support and maintenance for the technology infrastructure over the next seven years Further company coverage: [IDR.MC] ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)) Keywords: (URGENT).

Indra and GE sign deal to develop industrial Internet applications

Indra Sistemas SA : Indra and GE have signed an agreement to develop industrial Internet applications on Predix, GE's operating system for the industrial internet . Indra and GE will develop and share knowledge and technology to design industrial Internet solutions for industrial sectors, starting with Energy and Oil&Gas Further company coverage: [IDR.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Indra prices 250 mln euro bonds at 1.25 pct

Indra Sistemas SA : Says its 250 million euro ($280.6 million) bond issue will have an interest rate of 1.25 percent and a conversion price of 14.629 euros per share . To repurchase about 95 million euros of convertible bonds with maturity in 2018, corresponding to 38 percent of the issue .To pay 105 percent of the nominal value for the 2018 bonds.

Indra to issue convertible bonds for up to 300 million euros

Indra Sistemas SA : Says to issue convertible bonds for 250 million euros ($280.3 million), extendable to up to 300 million euros .To use up to 100 million euros obtained from the new issue to repurchase convertibles due in 2018.

Indra to provide air traffic control radars to Danish Royal Air Force

Indra Sistemas SA : Says will provide air traffic control radars to Danish Royal Air Force Further company coverage: [IDR.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Indra to develop smart traffic management projects in Algeria

Indra Sistemas SA : Signs deal to develop an intelligent urban traffic management projects in major cities of Algeria . Indra to become a member of Mobeal, a public-private joint venture, in which the Algerian public companies EGCTU and ERMA hold equal shares of 51 percent and Indra and Sice hold equal shares of 49 percent, with the objective of modernizing the country's traffic management and urban lighting systems Further company coverage: [IDR.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Indra to develop electronic social record system for AMTEGA in Galicia

Indra Sistemas SA : Says to develop single social electronic record information system for the Agency of the Technological Modernization of Galicia (AMTEGA) Further company coverage: [IDR.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Indra to manage Banco Popular's mortgage loan operations

Indra Sistemas SA : Says it has reached an exclusive agreement with Grupo Banco Popular to manage its mortgage loan operations for a ten-year period . Says agreement will become effective on Oct. 31 and involves acquisition of an entity that runs the mortgage loan management business for Grupo Banco Popular .Says transaction is expected to be earnings per share and free cash flow accretive since 2016.