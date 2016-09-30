Edition:
Infraestructura Energetica Nova SAB de CV (IENOVA.MX)

IENOVA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

97.23MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.27 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
$97.50
Open
$98.31
Day's High
$99.91
Day's Low
$96.91
Volume
1,774,681
Avg. Vol
1,952,368
52-wk High
$107.90
52-wk Low
$73.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

IEnova to lower book value of plant by $50-90 mln
Friday, 30 Sep 2016 

Infraestructura Energetica Nova SAB de CV (IEnova) : Said on Thursday, has recently obtained information related to the sale of its energy plant Termoelectrica de Mexicali indicating that the market value of the plant may be lower than its book value .As a result, resolved to adjust book value of the plant as of Sept. by between $50-90 million after taxes.  Full Article

S&P affirms rating on Infraestructura Energetica Nova SA de CV
Thursday, 24 Dec 2015 

Infraestructura Energetica Nova SA de CV:S&P affirms rating on Infraestructura Energetica Nova SA de CV at mxAAA.Outlook is stable.  Full Article

Infraestructura Energetica Nova SA de CV - Mexico anti-trust body objects to IEnova, Pemex pipeline deal - Reuters
Saturday, 19 Dec 2015 

Infraestructura Energetica Nova SA de CV:Mexico's competition watchdog on Friday said it objected to a deal for Mexican energy infrastructure firm IEnova IENOVA.MX to buy out state-run oil company Pemex's PEMX.UL stake in pipeline company Gasoductos de Chihuahua - RTRS.The Federal Economic Competition Commission (COFECE) said in a statement that Pemex had not sold its stake in a liquefied petroleum gas pipeline and the San Fernando natural gas pipeline, which had been required by a previous anti-trust agency that COFECE has replaced. - RTRS.Both IEnova, a unit of U.S.-based Sempra Energy SRE.N, and Pemex said in statements that they would restructure the deal to meet the requirements and that IEnova could acquire Pemex's stake in Gasoductos de Chihuahua, excluding the assets signaled by COFECE - RTRS.IEnova said in July that it would buy Pemex's 50 percent stake in Gasoductos de Chihuahua for $1.325 billion - RTRS.  Full Article

