(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings commented today that the 'BBB+' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (White Mountains) remains on Rating Watch Evolving following the acquisition of OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. (76.1% previous ownership by White Mountains) by Intact Financial Corporation, which was completed on Sept. 27, 2017. Fitch expects to resolve the Evolving Watch following the exp