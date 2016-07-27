Intact Financial Corp (IFC.TO)
104.40CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$104.40
--
--
--
--
221,941
$105.18
$90.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Intact Financial posts Q2 operating earnings of C$0.83/share
Intact Financial Corporation: Intact Financial Corporation reports Q2 2016 results . Q2 operating earnings per share C$0.83 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly net investment income $104 million versus $104 million . Qtrly direct premiums written $2,458 million versus $2,344 million . Intact Financial Corp qtrly combined ratio 99.2% versus. 91.6% .Qtrly earnings per share of $0.67 were lower by 54% compared to last year, impacted by Fort Mcmurray catastrophe. Full Article
Intact Financial says Financial Services Commission of Ontario approves commercial ridesharing insurance policy
Intact Financial Corp : Insurance policy will provide protection to all drivers and passengers who participate in ridesharing with Uber in Ontario .Financial services commission of Ontario has approved a commercial ridesharing insurance policy, effective July 7, 2016. Full Article
Intact Financial sees Fort McMurray insured damages of $1.00-$1.20 per share
Intact Financial Corp
Fitch: White Mountains' Ratings Remain on Rating Watch Evolving Following OneBeacon Sale
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings commented today that the 'BBB+' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (White Mountains) remains on Rating Watch Evolving following the acquisition of OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. (76.1% previous ownership by White Mountains) by Intact Financial Corporation, which was completed on Sept. 27, 2017. Fitch expects to resolve the Evolving Watch following the exp