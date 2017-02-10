Edition:
India

Interfor Corp (IFP.TO)

IFP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

21.17CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$21.17
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
198,709
52-wk High
$21.28
52-wk Low
$13.49

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

INTERFOR REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.38
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 

Interfor corp : INTERFOR REPORTS YEAR-END AND Q4'16 RESULTS . Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.38 . Q4 SALES C$442.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$440.6 MILLION . Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.19 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S . Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.25 . QTRLY LUMBER PRODUCTION OF 607 MILLION BOARD FEET WAS 21 MILLION BOARD FEET LOWER THAN PRECEDING QUARTER .SALES OF INTERFOR-PRODUCED LUMBER WERE 598 MILLION BOARD FEET IN Q4'16 VERSUS 627 MILLION BOARD FEET IN Q3'16..  Full Article

Interfor appoints Gillian Platt to its board of directors
Monday, 3 Oct 2016 

Interfor Corp : Appoints Gillian L. Platt to its board of directors .Appointment of Platt brings number of directors from nine to ten.  Full Article

Interfor qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.30
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Interfor Corp : Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.30 . Interfor reports Q2'16 results . Q2 earnings per share c$0.33 . Q2 sales C$458.8 million versus i/b/e/s view c$434.3 million . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Monetization process for Tacoma Sawmill property is proceeding on track, with sale expected to close in second half of 2016.  Full Article

Interfor Corp - Historic deal to protect Canada rainforest from logging - Reuters
Monday, 1 Feb 2016 

Interfor Corp:British Columbia is set to announce an historic agreement to protect a massive swath of rainforest along its coastline - RTRS.having reached a deal that marries the interests of First Nations, the logging industry and environmentalists after a decade of often-tense negotiations - RTRS.The agreement will see roughly 85% of forest within the Great Bear Rainforest protected, with the other 15% available for logging under the "most stringent" standards in North America, environmental groups involved in the talks said. - RTRS.The Great Bear Rainforest is one of the world's largest temperate rainforests and the habitat of the Spirit Bear, a rare subspecies of the black bear with white fur and claws. It is also home to 26 Aboriginal groups, known as First Nations. - RTRS."Under this landmark agreement, more old and second growth forest will be protected, while still ensuring opportunities for economic development and jobs for local First Nations," said Premier Christy Clark in a statement. - RTRS.The Great Bear rainforest, which includes forests, waterways and mountains, covers 6.4 million hectares of the province's coast. - RTRS.By the early 2000s, environmental groups and industry players, including Interfor Corp, Western Forest Products Inc and Catalyst Paper, had started talks. - RTRS.At the same time, government began negotiating with the Coastal First Nations and Nanwakolas Council. - RTRS.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Interfor Corp News

BRIEF-Interfor Q2 earnings per share C$0.35

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

» More IFP.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials