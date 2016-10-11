Infineon Technologies AG (IFXGn.DE)
Infineon buys Innoluce in autonomous driving push
Infineon CFO says sees 2015/16 sales growth at 11.5-12 pct, oper margin of 15-16 pct
Infineon CFO sees no further weakening of smartphone market
Wolfspeed has better operating margins than Infineon CFO says
Cree says buyer may be required to pay termination fee of $12.5 mln-$42.5 mln
Cree says to sell Wolfspeed to Infineon for $850 mln cash
Infineon to buy Wolfspeed from Cree for $850 mln
Infineon Technologies AG: Infineon to acquire Wolfspeed for US dollar 850 million in cash . Transaction to be immediately margin and adjusted earnings-per-share accretive . Transaction will be financed by incremental debt of US dollar 720 million and US dollar 130 million cash-on-hand . Cree's board of directors and Infineon's supervisory board have approved acquisition . Deal also includes related SIC wafer substrate business for power and RF power .Has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Wolfspeed Power and RF division of Cree. Full Article
Infineon says management board member Mittal to leave for family reasons
Infineon Technologies comments on FY 2016 outlook
Infineon Technologies AG:Outlook for FY 2016: In spite of a now assumed exchange rate of US$ 1.15 to the euro, year-on-year revenue growth of around 12 percent (plus or minus 2 percentage points) and Segment Result Margin between 15 and 16 percent at mid-point of the revenue guidance.FY 2016 revenue estimate 6.56 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Infineon Technologies gives Q2 2016 outlook; confirms FY 2016 forecast
Infineon Technologies AG:Outlook for Q2 FY 2016: quarter-on-quarter revenue increase of 3 percent (plus or minus 2 percentage points), with segment result margin of 13 percent at mid-point of revenue range.Outlook for FY 2016 confirmed.For FY 2016 expects an unchanged year-on-year revenue growth of around 13 percent (plus or minus 2 percentage points) and a Segment Result Margin of 16 percent at the mid-point of the range for the forecast revenue growth.Q1 2016 reported revenue 1,556 million euros.Q2 2016 revenue estimate 1,608 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Infineon says has fixed encryption flaw found by researchers
FRANKFURT Germany's Infineon Technologies said it was aware of, and had taken action to correct a flaw in the encryption used for secure products such as identity cards that was revealed by researchers on Monday.