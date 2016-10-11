Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Infineon buys Innoluce in autonomous driving push

Infineon Technologies AG :Buys Innoluce BV, a Dutch fabless semiconductor company headquartered in Nijmegen, to strengthen its position in automated driving.

Infineon CFO says sees 2015/16 sales growth at 11.5-12 pct, oper margin of 15-16 pct

Infineon Technologies Ag : Cfo says sees 2015/16 sales growth at 11.5-12 percent, operating margin of 15-16 percent Further company coverage: [IFXGn.DE] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).

Infineon CFO sees no further weakening of smartphone market

Infineon Technologies AG : CFO says already in sluggish smartphone market, we see no weakening beyond that Further company coverage: [IFXGn.DE] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).

Wolfspeed has better operating margins than Infineon CFO says

Infineon : Cfo says wolfspeed business has better operating margins than infineon at the moment . Ceo says wolfspeed has gross margin of 55 percent and will grow by average 20 percent annually until 2020 . Cfo says there is positive booking trend at wolfspeed Further company coverage: [IFXGn.DE] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).

Cree says buyer may be required to pay termination fee of $12.5 mln-$42.5 mln

Cree Inc :Says buyer may be required to pay Cree a termination fee ranging from $12.5 million to $42.5 million - SEC filing.

Cree says to sell Wolfspeed to Infineon for $850 mln cash

Cree Inc : Cree to sell wolfspeed to infineon for $850 million cash . Preliminary revenue results for q4 were at upper end of company's target range at approximately $388 million . Targets approximately $585 million of net proceeds after tax and other deal related costs . Q4 revenue view $382.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Target using capital raised, combined with free cash flow, to fund "select m&a", as well as to support additional stock buybacks.

Infineon to buy Wolfspeed from Cree for $850 mln

Infineon Technologies AG: Infineon to acquire Wolfspeed for US dollar 850 million in cash . Transaction to be immediately margin and adjusted earnings-per-share accretive . Transaction will be financed by incremental debt of US dollar 720 million and US dollar 130 million cash-on-hand . Cree's board of directors and Infineon's supervisory board have approved acquisition . Deal also includes related SIC wafer substrate business for power and RF power .Has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Wolfspeed Power and RF division of Cree.

Infineon says management board member Mittal to leave for family reasons

Infineon Technologies AG : Expands management board to four positon from three . Effective from july 1, 2016 jochen hanebeck, currently division president automotive, is appointed as member of the board for the newly introduced operations department . Helmut gassel is appointed as member of the board for strategy development, sales & marketing and regions . Arunjai Mittal, board member for these departments to leave infineon due to family reasons effective september 30, 2016 . Peter schiefer, currently head of operations, will become division president automotive .Peter wawer to become divisionpresident industrial power control.

Infineon Technologies comments on FY 2016 outlook

Infineon Technologies AG:Outlook for FY 2016: In spite of a now assumed exchange rate of US$ 1.15 to the euro, year-on-year revenue growth of around 12 percent (plus or minus 2 percentage points) and Segment Result Margin between 15 and 16 percent at mid-point of the revenue guidance.FY 2016 revenue estimate 6.56 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Infineon Technologies gives Q2 2016 outlook; confirms FY 2016 forecast

Infineon Technologies AG:Outlook for Q2 FY 2016: quarter-on-quarter revenue increase of 3 percent (plus or minus 2 percentage points), with segment result margin of 13 percent at mid-point of revenue range.Outlook for FY 2016 confirmed.For FY 2016 expects an unchanged year-on-year revenue growth of around 13 percent (plus or minus 2 percentage points) and a Segment Result Margin of 16 percent at the mid-point of the range for the forecast revenue growth.Q1 2016 reported revenue 1,556 million euros.Q2 2016 revenue estimate 1,608 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.