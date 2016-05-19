Edition:
Igarashi Motors India Ltd (IGAM.NS)

IGAM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

881.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.75 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
Rs879.45
Open
Rs889.00
Day's High
Rs889.00
Day's Low
Rs875.10
Volume
7,136
Avg. Vol
30,569
52-wk High
Rs1,124.70
52-wk Low
Rs654.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Igarashi Motors India March-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

Igarashi Motors India Ltd : March-quarter net profit 185.5 million rupees versus 170.4 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 1.27 billion rupees versus 1.02 billion rupees last year . Recommended final dividend of INR 1.50 rupees per share .  Full Article

Igarashi Motors India Ltd declares Interim Dividend
Monday, 14 Mar 2016 

Igarashi Motors India Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 4 Indian rupees per equity share on face value of 10 Indian rupees each for the financial year 2015-16.Says dividend will be paid to members of the company on or after March 28, 2016.  Full Article

Igarashi Motors India Ltd News

BRIEF-Igarashi Motors India June qtr PAT falls

* June quarter PAT 179.9 million rupees versus PAT 189.6 million rupees year ago

Earnings vs. Estimates

