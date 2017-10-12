Innogy SE (IGY.DE)
39.78EUR
5:34pm IST
€0.30 (+0.76%)
€39.49
€39.51
€39.90
€39.36
74,845
369,124
€39.90
€30.12
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Innogy and Kiwigrid start cooperation for IoT-based energy services
Oct 12 (Reuters) - INNOGY SE
Innogy says signed stand-alone credit agreement of 2 bln eur
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Innogy Se
Innogy: stabilisation transaction carried out on Oct 7 at price of 35.65 euros to 36 euros - Bookrunner
Innogy Se
Czech election front-runner likely to put stamp on state-owned CEZ
PRAGUE, Oct 19 Andrej Babis say he wants to run the Czech Republic like a business, which may mean upheaval is ahead for the country's biggest state-controlled business, the utility CEZ.