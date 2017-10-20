Edition:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L)

IHG.L on London Stock Exchange

4,062.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
4,062.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
653,290
52-wk High
4,492.00
52-wk Low
3,088.63

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hotelier IHG's global comparable rooms revenue up 2.3 pct
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc :INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC - ‍GLOBAL Q3 COMPARABLE REVPAR 1 UP 2.3 PCT, AND UP 2.2 PCT Q3 YTD​.INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC - ‍WE REMAIN CONFIDENT IN OUTLOOK FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR​.‍IN US, REVPAR WAS UP 0.4 PCT IN Q3 AND 0.6 PCT Q3 YTD WITH PERFORMANCE IN QUARTER IMPACTED BY SEVERAL EVENTS​.INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS - IN AMERICAS, ‍HURRICANES HARVEY AND IRMA HAD MIXED IMPACT; DISPLACEMENT ACTIVITY TOGETHER WITH RELIEF AND RECONSTRUCTION EFFORTS BENEFITTED FRANCHISE BUSINESS​.‍IN MEXICO Q3 REVPAR WAS FLAT DUE TO EARTHQUAKE IN MEXICO CITY​.INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS - ‍EXCLUDING EFFECT OF HURRICANES AND THESE ONE-OFF EVENTS, ESTIMATE THAT UNDERLYING US REVPAR WAS MARGINALLY POSITIVE IN QUARTER.IHG- "‍MARKETS PREVIOUSLY IMPACTED BY TERRORIST ATTACKS GREW STRONGLY, REVPAR GROWTH OF 6 PCT IN FRANCE, AND DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN BELGIUM AND TURKEY"​.  Full Article

Intercontinental Hotels - ‍signed 3 management contracts
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc :Intercontinental Hotels Group - ‍signed 3 management contracts to introduce its Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants brand to Asia​.  Full Article

IHG H1 operating profit $344 mln
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc : H1 underlying operating profit rose 2.1 percent to 344 million usd . H1 revenue at $838m versus $915m year earlier . H1 operating profit $344m versus $337m year earlier . Interim dividend per share 30.0¢ versus 27.5¢ year earlier . Global comparable h1 revpar of 2.0%, led by rate up 1.4%. Q2 revpar up 2.5%, with growth in all regions . $11.9bn total gross revenue from hotels in ihg's system (up 1.7% year on year; up 4.0% cer) . Americas comparable revpar increased 2.4% (q2: up 2.8%), driven by 2.2% rate growth . If 30 june 2016 spot exchange rates had existed throughout h2 2015, reported operating profit for that period would have been $6m higher . Remain confident in outlook for remainder of year - ceo . 3.6% net room growth year on year, with 17k room openings, up 8% year on year (with q2 up over 40%) . Signed 35k rooms into pipeline, taking it to 222k rooms . Gross capex guidance remains unchanged at up to $350m p.a. Into medium term. .We expect foreign exchange to have an impact on 2016 reported profit.  Full Article

IHG Q1 revpar up 1.5 pct, confident outlook
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Intercontinental Hotels Group : First Quarter Trading Update . Good Q1 performance with strong brand momentum . Global Q1 comparable revpar up 1.5% . Enhanced global scale: 5k rooms opened, increasing net system 2.7% yoy to 742k rooms .Current trading trends and momentum behind our brands give us confidence for rest of year.  Full Article

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC proposes dividend
Tuesday, 23 Feb 2016 

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:Says it has proposed a final dividend per ordinary share of 57.5¢ (40.3p).Says with the interim dividend per ordinary share of 27.5¢ (17.7p), the full-year dividend per ordinary share for 2015 will total 85.0¢ (58.0p), an increase of 10.4% over 2014.The dividend will be paid on May 13, 2016.  Full Article

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC News

