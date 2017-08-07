Edition:
India

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd (IHME.NS)

IHME.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

518.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.95 (-1.32%)
Prev Close
Rs525.85
Open
Rs533.00
Day's High
Rs533.00
Day's Low
Rs515.60
Volume
12,356
Avg. Vol
43,036
52-wk High
Rs594.70
52-wk Low
Rs302.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Indian Hume Pipe Company gets work order worth 2.57 bln rupees
Monday, 7 Aug 2017 

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd :Says secured a work order of INR 2.57 billion from Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company Ltd.Says work under order is to be completed within 28 months.  Full Article

Indian Hume Pipe June-qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd : June-quarter net profit 260 million rupees versus 63.2 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 4.47 billion rupees versus 2.12 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd News

BRIEF-Indian Hume Pipe Co to close its national rifle division in Gujarat‍​

* Says co decided to close its national rifle division in Gujarat‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2eSCxyE Further company coverage:

