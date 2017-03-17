Edition:
India

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHTL.NS)

IHTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

112.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.30 (-1.14%)
Prev Close
Rs114.10
Open
Rs115.00
Day's High
Rs118.50
Day's Low
Rs112.25
Volume
1,324,294
Avg. Vol
540,159
52-wk High
Rs136.18
52-wk Low
Rs83.02

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Indian Hotels appoints Giridhar Sanjeevi as CFO
Friday, 17 Mar 2017 

Indian Hotels Company Ltd :Says appointment of Giridhar Sanjeevi as CFO.  Full Article

Indian Hotels says Anil Goel retires as CFO & executive director
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 

Indian Hotels Company Ltd : Retirement of Anil P. Goel - executive director & CFO .  Full Article

Indian Hotels seeks members' nod for NCD issue of up to 7 bln rupees
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 

Indian Hotels Company Ltd : Sseeks members' nod for private placement of NCDs of up to 7 billion rupees .  Full Article

Indian Hotels' overseas unit sells 5.2 mln class 'A' common shares of Belmond Ltd
Friday, 1 Jul 2016 

Indian Hotels Company Ltd : Overseas unit sold 5.2 million class 'a' common shares of belmond limited for US$ 49.57 million .  Full Article

Indian Hotels to explore selling Taj Boston for atleast $125 mln
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Indian Hotels Company Ltd : Indian hotels company-to allow US unit to pursue option of divestment of taj Boston hotel via sale of llc interests in ihms (Boston) at no less than $125 million .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Indian Hotels Company Ltd News

BRIEF-Indian Hotels Company approves issue price of 75 rupees/shr for rights issue

* Says approved issue price of 75 rupees per share for the rights issue Source text: (http://bit.ly/2yi1P0Z) Further company coverage:

» More IHTL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials