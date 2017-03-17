Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHTL.NS)
112.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-1.30 (-1.14%)
Rs114.10
Rs115.00
Rs118.50
Rs112.25
1,324,294
540,159
Rs136.18
Rs83.02
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Indian Hotels appoints Giridhar Sanjeevi as CFO
Indian Hotels Company Ltd
Indian Hotels says Anil Goel retires as CFO & executive director
Indian Hotels Company Ltd
Indian Hotels seeks members' nod for NCD issue of up to 7 bln rupees
Indian Hotels Company Ltd
Indian Hotels' overseas unit sells 5.2 mln class 'A' common shares of Belmond Ltd
Indian Hotels Company Ltd
Indian Hotels to explore selling Taj Boston for atleast $125 mln
Indian Hotels Company Ltd
BRIEF-Indian Hotels Company approves issue price of 75 rupees/shr for rights issue
* Says approved issue price of 75 rupees per share for the rights issue Source text: (http://bit.ly/2yi1P0Z) Further company coverage: