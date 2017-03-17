Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Indian Hotels appoints Giridhar Sanjeevi as CFO

Indian Hotels says Anil Goel retires as CFO & executive director

Indian Hotels seeks members' nod for NCD issue of up to 7 bln rupees

Indian Hotels' overseas unit sells 5.2 mln class 'A' common shares of Belmond Ltd

Indian Hotels to explore selling Taj Boston for atleast $125 mln

