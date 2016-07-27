3i Group PLC (III.L)
UK's 3i sees total returns of 16.4 pct in Q1 results
UK private equity firm 3i Group Plc
UK's 3i says no plans to sell or IPO Dutch retailer Action
3i Group Plc
3I Group says invests 181 mln euro in Schlemmer
3i Group Plc : To invest 181 mln euro in Schlemmer . Business is being purchased from German private equity firm Hannover Finanz and the Mackprang Holding . Schlemmer generated gross sales of 220.2 mln stg in 2015 Further company coverage:
MOVES-Asset manager 3i names three hires to private equity team
Oct 17 Asset manager 3i Group Plc announced three new hires to its private equity team.