Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Northern Empire to acquire Sterling Gold Mine from Imperial Metals

Northern Empire Resources Corp - : Northern Empire to acquire Sterling Gold Mine from Imperial Metals . Entered into LOI with Sterling Gold Mining Corp, unit of Imperial Metals Corp to acquire 100% interest in Sterling property . Purchase price for assets will consist of us$10 million cash . Purchase price for assets will also consist of 5 million shares of Northern Empire .In relation to proposed transaction, company will be arranging a bridge financing of convertible debentures.

Imperial reports third quarter 2016 production results

Imperial Metals Corp : Imperial reports third quarter 2016 production results . Says target for 2016 production at mount polley remains at 27-29 million pounds copper and 48-52 thousand ounces gold . Says reports that in q3 of 2016, red chris mine produced 18.71 million pounds copper and 9,655 ounces gold .Imperial metals-base precious metals production for 2016 from red chris mine have been revised to 85-90 million pounds copper and 45-50 thousand ounces gold.

Imperial Metals posts Q2 adjusted loss per share C$0.01

Imperial Metals Corp : Imperial reports second quarter 2016 financial results . Q2 loss per share C$0.05 . Q2 adjusted loss per share C$0.01 . Q2 revenue C$116.2 million versus C$1.7 million .Q2 earnings per share view C$0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Imperial Metals qtrly total revenues $136.8 million vs $1.5 million

Imperial Metals Corp : Qtrly total revenues $136.8 million versus $1.5 million . Base and precious metals production targeted for 2016 from Red Chris mine is 90-100 mln pounds copper and 60-70 thousand ounces gold .Qtrly diluted income per share $0.22.

Imperial Metals says extends maturity dates, amends credit facilities

Imperial Metals Corp - : Imperial extends maturity dates and amends senior and second lien credit facilities . Has extended maturity date of senior secured revolving credit facility from October 1, 2016 to march 15, 2018 . Says amount of facility has not changed and remains at $200 million .Extended maturity date of second lien secured revolving credit facility from April 1, 2017 to August 15, 2018.