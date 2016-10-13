Edition:
India

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP_u.TO)

IIP_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

8.39CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$8.39
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
78,950
52-wk High
$8.39
52-wk Low
$6.97

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Interrent real estate investment trust says Jacie Levinson,chairman of board, passed away
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust :Says jacie levinson, trustee and chairman of board, passed away on october 9, 2016.  Full Article

InterRent Announces $21.6 Million Acquisition in Montreal, Quebec and $8.7 Million Disposition in Brampton, Ontario
Friday, 27 Nov 2015 

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust:entered into an unconditional agreement to acquire a property in Le Plateau-Mont-Royal (Montreal).property consists of 127 suites along with a ground floor commercial unit.Building is located at 1101 Rachel Street and consists of 94 1-bedroom, 33 2-bedrooms and a commercial ground floor retail unit.property was purchased at a price of $21,550,000 or $168,000 per suite and at a going in cap rate for the acquisition was 4.6%.purchase is scheduled to be completed in March of 2016 and will be financed through a conventional first mortgage.Entered into an unconditional agreement to sell 26 June Avenue in Brampton, Ontario, a 44 suite apartment building.sale is being completed at a price of $197,000 per suite for a total of $8,675,000 and at a cap rate of 4.4%.sale is scheduled to be completed in January of 2016.  Full Article

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust says 5% increase in the monthly distribution
Thursday, 12 Nov 2015 

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust:Says Monthly distribution has been increased by 5% effective with the November distribution that is to be paid in December 2015.  Full Article

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust announces acquisition in Burlington, Ontario
Monday, 9 Nov 2015 

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust:Announces $21 million acquisition in Burlington, Ontario.Unconditional agreement to acquire two properties, totaling 123 suites, within city of Burlington, Ontario.  Full Article

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust News

BRIEF-Interrent announces $53.75 mln acquisition in Montreal, $11.25 mln acquisition in Hamilton

* InterRent announces $53.75 million acquisition in Montreal and $11.25 million acquisition in Hamilton Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

