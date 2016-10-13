InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust:entered into an unconditional agreement to acquire a property in Le Plateau-Mont-Royal (Montreal).property consists of 127 suites along with a ground floor commercial unit.Building is located at 1101 Rachel Street and consists of 94 1-bedroom, 33 2-bedrooms and a commercial ground floor retail unit.property was purchased at a price of $21,550,000 or $168,000 per suite and at a going in cap rate for the acquisition was 4.6%.purchase is scheduled to be completed in March of 2016 and will be financed through a conventional first mortgage.Entered into an unconditional agreement to sell 26 June Avenue in Brampton, Ontario, a 44 suite apartment building.sale is being completed at a price of $197,000 per suite for a total of $8,675,000 and at a cap rate of 4.4%.sale is scheduled to be completed in January of 2016.