Edition:
India

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (ILFT.NS)

ILFT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

79.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.70 (+0.88%)
Prev Close
Rs79.15
Open
Rs78.60
Day's High
Rs81.50
Day's Low
Rs78.25
Volume
251,678
Avg. Vol
286,623
52-wk High
Rs124.80
52-wk Low
Rs69.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

IL&FS Transportation to hold off investments in overseas units, JVs
Monday, 3 Oct 2016 

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd :Decided to hold off investments in overseas units/JVs via unit in Singapore ITNL International Pte Ltd.  Full Article

IL&FS Transportation Networks enter agreement to sell stake in Andhra Pradesh Expressway
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd : Entered share purchase agreement with Cube Highways & Infrastructure for sale of stake in Andhra Pradesh Expressway for INR 1.40 billion .  Full Article

IL&FS Transportation remits consideration of 1.10 bln rupees on disinvestment of stake in Gujarat Road and Infra
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd : Co has remitted consideration of INR 1.10 billion towards disinvestment of equity stake in Gujarat Road and Infrastructure Co .  Full Article

IL&FS Transportation Networks March-qtr consol profit rises
Friday, 13 May 2016 

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 804.2 million rupees; March-quarter consol total income from operations 25.48 billion rupees . Recommended dividend of 2 rupees per share .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd News

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 23

Oct 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 10428.50 NSE 47809.40 ============= TOTAL 58237.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

» More ILFT.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials