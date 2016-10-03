IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (ILFT.NS)
79.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs0.70 (+0.88%)
Rs79.15
Rs78.60
Rs81.50
Rs78.25
251,678
286,623
Rs124.80
Rs69.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
IL&FS Transportation to hold off investments in overseas units, JVs
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd
IL&FS Transportation Networks enter agreement to sell stake in Andhra Pradesh Expressway
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd
IL&FS Transportation remits consideration of 1.10 bln rupees on disinvestment of stake in Gujarat Road and Infra
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd
IL&FS Transportation Networks March-qtr consol profit rises
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 23
Oct 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 10428.50 NSE 47809.40 ============= TOTAL 58237.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA