Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Altarea H1 recurring income (FFO) up 15.3 pct at 92 million euros
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Altarea SCA :H1 recurring income (FFO): 92.0 million euros ($101.85 million) (+ 15.3 pct).  Full Article

Altarea Cogedim named developer/investor in Issy-les-Moulineaux construction project
Thursday, 16 Jun 2016 

Altarea SCA : Altarea Cogedim named as developer/investor for the "Issy coeur de Ville" 100,000 sqm city center project .Mixed-use project in Issy-les-Moulineaux represents a total investment of 600 million euros ($669.1 million).  Full Article

Altarea launches share capital increase of 210 million euro
Friday, 20 May 2016 

Altarea Sca : Launches a share capital increase of 210 million euro ($235.28 million), increasing to 369 million total amount of equity raised since beginning of 2016 . Subscription ratio: 1 new share for 9 existing shares . Subscription price: 140 euro per new share . Subscription period: from 23 may 2016 to 3 june 2016 included . Beyond 2016, Altarea Cogedim announced an objective of growth of its FFO (group share) of +5 pct to +10 pct per year on average .Altarea cogedim eventually aims at maintaining a minimum dividend distribution of 11 euro per share.  Full Article

Altarea creates Cogedim Pays-Basque
Thursday, 7 Apr 2016 

Altarea SCA:Creates Cogedim Pays-Basque.  Full Article

Altarea proposes FY 2015 dividend; gives FY 2016 outlook
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 

Altarea SCA:Proposes FY 2015 dividend of 11.0 euro per share, up 10 pct.Expects FY 2016 recurrent net profit group share growth between 15 and 20 pct.  Full Article

Altarea into exclusive negotiations to acquire Pitch Promotion
Monday, 16 Nov 2015 

Altarea SCA:Says entered into exclusive negotiations with Pitch Promotion's shareholders with aim to acquire total share capital.Says realization of acquisition expected in February 2016.  Full Article

BRIEF-Altarea sca h1 recurring income eur 115.4 million (+25,5%)

* CONFIRMS OVERALL FINANCIAL PERSPECTIVE Source text: http://bit.ly/2u20lFw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

