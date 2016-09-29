Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Imperial Brands says on track to meet FY expectations

Imperial Brands Plc : Trading statement . At current exchange rates, we expect currency translation to benefit full year earnings by c. 4-5 pct . Full year impact of currency transaction on earnings remains at around 3 pct for full year . Have delivered strong growth in reported tobacco net revenue for year driven by us acquisition and benefit of currency translation . Full year trend for total tobacco volumes and operating profit margin is broadly in line with first half . Our cost optimisation programme is on track to deliver targeted savings and cash conversion remains strong . In returns markets, our priority has remained on managing share and profit; benefit from price increases has been offset by a combination of adverse mix .On track to meet full year expectations at both constant currency and reported exchange rates.

Imperial Brands PLC declares interim dividend

Imperial Brands PLC:Declares interim dividend of 47.0 pence per share.Says this dividend will be paid as two payments of 23.5 pence per share on June 30, 2016 and Sept. 30, 2016, with an ex-dividend date of May 19 and Aug. 18 respectively.

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC sees on track to meet FY 2016 expectations

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC:Says that it remain well placed to meet expectations for FY 2016 as the company continue to focus on strengthening the business and improving its quality of growth.

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC - Big Tobacco faces blow as top court adviser backs EU law - Reuters

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC:An adviser to Europe's highest court said an EU law on cigarettes was valid, rebuffing a challenge from Philip Morris International PM.N and British American Tobacco BATS.L, though the court still has to deliver a final ruling - RTRS.The opinion, if adopted by the court in Luxembourg, would be a blow to Big Tobacco companies, which had lobbied vigorously against what was seen as some of the world's strictest anti-tobacco legislation. - RTRS.In a majority of cases, opinions of the court advisers are reflected in the final ruling, which should follow in the coming months. - RTRS."(The advocate general) considers the EU tobacco directive of 2014 to be valid," the opinion published on Wednesday said. - RTRS."The EU legislature did not exceed the considerable latitude to be given to it in ensuring that tobacco and related products may be placed on the market under uniform conditions throughout the EU without losing sight of the fundamental objective of a high level of health protection." - RTRS.The EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) was adopted in May 2014 and comes into force next year. Key provisions include the standardisation of packaging, a prohibition by 2020 on menthol cigarettes and special rules for e-cigarettes. - RTRS.Philip Morris and British American, as well as Japan Tobacco International & Imperial Tobacco Group are challenging the legality of the UK plain packaging law in separate proceedings - RTRS.

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC announces dividend

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC:Approved further interim dividend of 49.1 pence per share and will propose a final dividend of 49.1, bringing the total dividend for the year to 141.0 pence per share, up 10 pct. and in line with policy of growing dividends by at least 10 pct. per year over the medium term.Says third interim dividend will be paid on Dec. 31, with an ex-dividend date of Nov. 19.Says proposed final dividend will be paid on March 31, 2016, with an ex-dividend date of Feb. 4, 2016.