Imagination Technologies Group PLC (IMG.L)

IMG.L on London Stock Exchange

173.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
173.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,216,588
52-wk High
297.50
52-wk Low
76.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Imagination Technologies ‍updates on sale of MIPS CPU business
Wednesday, 27 Sep 2017 

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Imagination Technologies Group Plc :‍UPDATE ON SALE OF MIPS - WITHDRAWAL OF THIRD PARTY INTEREST FOR IMAGINATION​.WITH RESPECT TO SALE OF MIPS BUSINESS, RECEIVED CONFIRMATION THAT RELEVANT PARTY IS NO LONGER CONSIDERING MAKING AN OFFER FOR IMAGINATION.  Full Article

Imagination Tech names Nigel Toon as non-executive director
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Imagination Technologies Group Plc :Appointment of Nigel Toon as a non-executive director of company. Nigel will join board with immediate effect..  Full Article

Imagination Technologies posts FY loss
Tuesday, 5 Jul 2016 

Imagination Technologies Group Plc : Fy revenue fell 20 percent to 141.4 million stg . Licensing revenue from continuing operations £17.1m (2015: £37.8m) - includes one-off £5.7m revenue reversal for soc design contract . Royalty revenue from continuing operations £102.7m (2015: £118.4m) . Well positioned to take advantage of a number of attractive end markets and deliver profitable growth . Results in line with trading update published 26 may 2016 . Results in line with trading update published 26 may 2016 . fy. Adjusted operating loss. for continuing operations £16.5m (2015: profit £29.8m) .Adjusted loss per share was 9.2p (2015: earnings 6.3p); reported loss per share was 29.8p (2015: loss 4.9p)..  Full Article

Imagination Tech warns on full-year revenue and loss
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

Imagination Technologies Group Plc : Year-End trading and restructuring update . Underlying performance, before one-off items, has continued to be broadly in line with expectations . Royalty revenue was slightly ahead with licensing revenue behind . Now expects revenues and adjusted loss before interest and tax from continuing operations to be materially below market expectations .One-Off contract adjustments and bad debts have no negative impact on fy17.  Full Article

Imagination Technologies Group PLC announces CEO change
Monday, 8 Feb 2016 

Imagination Technologies Group PLC:Says Sir Hossein Yassaie has stepped down as Chief Executive with immediate effect.Says Andrew Heath, one of the non-executive directors, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive.  Full Article

Britain proposes tougher M&A rules to protect national security

LONDON Britain wants more say over deals in its military and technology sectors, as the government tries to prevent homegrown companies in sensitive industries from falling into foreign hands.

