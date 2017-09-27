Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Imagination Technologies ‍updates on sale of MIPS CPU business

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Imagination Technologies Group Plc :‍UPDATE ON SALE OF MIPS - WITHDRAWAL OF THIRD PARTY INTEREST FOR IMAGINATION​.WITH RESPECT TO SALE OF MIPS BUSINESS, RECEIVED CONFIRMATION THAT RELEVANT PARTY IS NO LONGER CONSIDERING MAKING AN OFFER FOR IMAGINATION.

Imagination Tech names Nigel Toon as non-executive director

Imagination Technologies Group Plc :Appointment of Nigel Toon as a non-executive director of company. Nigel will join board with immediate effect..

Imagination Technologies posts FY loss

Imagination Technologies Group Plc : Fy revenue fell 20 percent to 141.4 million stg . Licensing revenue from continuing operations £17.1m (2015: £37.8m) - includes one-off £5.7m revenue reversal for soc design contract . Royalty revenue from continuing operations £102.7m (2015: £118.4m) . Well positioned to take advantage of a number of attractive end markets and deliver profitable growth . Results in line with trading update published 26 may 2016 . Results in line with trading update published 26 may 2016 . fy. Adjusted operating loss. for continuing operations £16.5m (2015: profit £29.8m) .Adjusted loss per share was 9.2p (2015: earnings 6.3p); reported loss per share was 29.8p (2015: loss 4.9p)..

Imagination Tech warns on full-year revenue and loss

Imagination Technologies Group Plc : Year-End trading and restructuring update . Underlying performance, before one-off items, has continued to be broadly in line with expectations . Royalty revenue was slightly ahead with licensing revenue behind . Now expects revenues and adjusted loss before interest and tax from continuing operations to be materially below market expectations .One-Off contract adjustments and bad debts have no negative impact on fy17.

Imagination Technologies Group PLC announces CEO change

Imagination Technologies Group PLC:Says Sir Hossein Yassaie has stepped down as Chief Executive with immediate effect.Says Andrew Heath, one of the non-executive directors, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive.