Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Iamgold announces early tender results of cash tender offer
Iamgold Corp
Iamgold announces $200 million bought deal financing
Iamgold Corp
IAMGOLD fatality results from bus accident in Burkina Faso
Iamgold Corp
Iamgold's net operating cash flow increases 125%
Iamgold Corp
Orefinders Resources signs milling contract with IAMGOLD to process stockpiles from Mirado mine
Orefinders Resources Inc
Orefinders Resources Inc
EURO Ressources says IAMGOLD stake at 89.71 pct
Euro Ressources SA:Announces the completion of the simplified public tender offer by IAMGOLD Corp.IAMGOLD Corporation holds, directly and indirectly, a total of 56,058,191 common shares of the Company.Stake represents 89.71 pct of the issued and outstanding common shares of the company. Full Article
IAMGOLD Corp reports end of strike at its Rosebel Gold Mine in Suriname - Reuters
IAMGOLD Corp:Reports end of strike at its rosebel gold mine in suriname.Employees at the company's rosebel gold mine in suriname ended their strike at the end of last week.Says rosebel gold mine lost approximately 9,000 of attributable gold production and $9.4 million of revenue due to the strike.Says rosebel is expected to produce in excess of 280,000 attributable ounces in 2015.Rosebel can now move ahead to complete the process laying off 160 or approximately 10% of its employees.Rosebel mine has resumed production.Says IAMGOLD meeting its expected production guidance of between 780,000 and 815,000 attributable ounces of gold for 2015. Full Article
IAMGOLD Corp says workers go on strike at its Suriname mine - Reuters
IAMGOLD Corp:Workers at Iamgold Corp's Rosebel gold mine in Suriname have gone on strike over the company laying off about 10 percent of the mine's employees, Iamgold said on Wednesday - RTRS.The mid-sized Canadian-based miner said Rosebel had followed the process required by law for the lay-offs, offering a fair severance package, which more than 50 percent of affected employees have accepted - RTRS.Amgold announced the lay offs in October as part of efforts to reduce costs at Rosebel - RTRS.Amgold said it still expects Rosebel to produce between 290,000 and 300,000 ounces of gold this year but this could be re-assessed depending on the length of the strike - RTRS. Full Article
BRIEF-IAMGOLD Corp acquires common shares of TomaGold Corp
* IAMGOLD Corporation announces acquisition of common shares of TomaGold Corporation