Unifor reaches tentative agreement with Imperial Oil

May 16 (Reuters) - Unifor: :Unifor reaches tentative agreement with Imperial Oil.Unifor says the Local's membership will vote on tentative agreement on Thursday, May 18.

Fire at Syncrude oil sands plant extinguished

Syncrude Canada : Says fire at Mildred Lake upgrader extinguished early on Thursday morning . Says work ongoing to fully isolate impacted area to allow safe entry for damage assessment and to develop repair strategy . Says rest of operations remain stable, several upgrader units shut or running at reduced rates .Says mining and extraction at Mildred Lake and Aurora facilities being paced to balance bitumen demand.

Syncrude says 'several' upgrader units shut, minimized after fire

Syncrude Canada : Says "several" upgrader units shutdown or minimized after fire at site in Canada's Alberta . Says mining and extraction at Mildred Lake and Aurora sites "paced" to balance bitumen demand

Syncrude says fire under control but still burning at oil sands site

Syncrude Canada says: Fire at oil sands plant the result of a line failure that caused a treated naphtha leak . Fire remains isolated and controlled as of Wednesday afternoon . Remainder of oil sands operation remains in safe and stable condition . Once safe to proceed company will conduct complete damage assessment and begin repairs

Imperial reports $181 million loss in Q2 2016

Imperial Oil Ltd : Imperial reports $181 million loss in second quarter of 2016 . Q2 loss per share c$0.21 . Quarterly total revenue and other income $6,248 million versus $7,301 million . Imperial's Q2 results were significantly impacted by wildfires in Fort Mcmurray, Alberta area . Completed major planned maintenance at two refineries, reducing throughput 163,000 barrels per day in quarter . Imperial's Q2 results significantly impacted by major planned maintenance activities at two refineries and oil sands mines . Quarterly refinery throughput averaged 246,000 barrels per day, compared to 373,000 barrels in Q2 of 2015 . Syncrude production averaged 18,000 barrels per day in Q2(Imperial's share), compared to 52,000 barrels per day . Wildfire and planned maintenance impacts reduced syncrude production by an estimated 54,000 barrels per day in Q2 . Kearl production was shutdown periodically in May due to inbound,outbound pipeline constraints; syncrude operations halted in early May . Imperial says wildfires reduced production by 60,000 barrels per day and net income by $170 million in Q2 . Operations in quarter were further impacted by planned maintenance activities at kearl, syncrude and at Strathcona and Nanticoke refineries . "although our facilities were not damaged by wildfires, operationally both kearl and syncrude were significantly impacted".

Total Net Generation for Imperial Oil's Kearl down at 0 MW - AESO

Alberta Electric System Operator(AESO): Total net generation for Kearl (IOR3) cogeneration unit in Alberta now at 0 MW - AESO

Total Net Generation for Imperial Oil's Kearl down at 16 MW - AESO

Alberta Electric System Operator(AESO): Total net generation for Kearl (IOR3) cogeneration unit in Alberta now at 16 MW - AESO

Imperial continues existing share repurchase program

Imperial Oil : Received final acceptance from TSX for new normal course issuer bid to continue existing share repurchase program that will expire on June 24 .Imperial continues existing share repurchase program.

Total Net Generation for Imperial Oil's Kearl at 67 MW - AESO

Alberta Electric System Operator(AESO): Total net generation for Kearl (IOR3) cogeneration unit in Alberta now at 67 MW - AESO

Canadian wildfires to cut oil output by 400,000 bpd in June - EIA

The Canadian wildfires will cut production by an average of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in June, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. : The disruptions to oil production averaged about 800,000 bpd in May, with a daily peak of more than 1.1 million bpd, EIA said. . Fort McMurray, Alberta, an oil production hub with a population of 90,000 people, was evacuated in early May as an uncontrolled wildfire ripped through some neighborhoods, destroying about 10 percent of the city's homes. [nL1N18Z1C5] . "While evacuees from the ongoing fires in Fort McMurray have begun to return to the city, a state of emergency remains in place throughout Alberta, Canada, and the temporary shutdown of the area's oil sands production sites continues," EIA said.