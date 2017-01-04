Imerys SA (IMTP.PA)
77.31EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€77.31
--
--
--
--
88,309
€81.54
€56.75
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Imerys closes acquisition of Damolin
Imerys SA
Imerys H1 EBITDA up at 416.9 mln euros
Imerys Sa
Imerys issues bond for 600 mln euros
Imerys SA:Announces successful placement, under its euro medium term note programme, of a 600 million euro bond issue in two tranches.A 300 million euro six-year tranche with a 0.875 pct annual coupon corresponding to a spread of mid-swap + 80 bps.A 300 million euro tranche with a 12-year maturity for first time and a 1.875 pct annual coupon corresponding to a spread of mid-swap + 115 bps. Full Article
Imerys to propose 2015 dividend
Imerys SA:Board of directors proposes payment of a dividend of 1.75 euros per share, increase of 6.1 pct compared to dividend paid in 2015. Full Article
BRIEF-Aurelius sells Regain Polymers to Imerys
Sept 6 AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA: