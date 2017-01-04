Edition:
Imerys SA (IMTP.PA)

IMTP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

77.31EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€77.31
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
88,309
52-wk High
€81.54
52-wk Low
€56.75

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Imerys closes acquisition of Damolin
Wednesday, 4 Jan 2017 

Imerys SA :Imerys has closed the acquisition of Damolin, a Danish mineral-based solutions producer.  Full Article

Imerys H1 EBITDA up at 416.9 mln euros
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Imerys Sa : H1 revenue 2.1 billion euros ($2.31 billion) versus 2.06 billion euros year ago . H1 EBITDA of 416.9 million euros versus 381.2 million euros year ago . H1 net income group share 158.1 million euros versus 145.2 million euros year ago .2016 outlook: increase in net income from current operations to be comparable to the first half year.  Full Article

Imerys issues bond for 600 mln euros
Wednesday, 23 Mar 2016 

Imerys SA:Announces successful placement, under its euro medium term note programme, of a 600 million euro bond issue in two tranches.A 300 million euro six-year tranche with a 0.875 pct annual coupon corresponding to a spread of mid-swap + 80 bps.A 300 million euro tranche with a 12-year maturity for first time and a 1.875 pct annual coupon corresponding to a spread of mid-swap + 115 bps.  Full Article

Imerys to propose 2015 dividend
Thursday, 11 Feb 2016 

Imerys SA:Board of directors proposes payment of a dividend of 1.75 euros per share, increase of 6.1 pct compared to dividend paid in 2015.  Full Article

Imerys SA News

BRIEF-Aurelius sells Regain Polymers to Imerys

Sept 6 AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA:

Earnings vs. Estimates

