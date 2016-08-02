Edition:
Indian Bank (INBA.NS)

INBA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

264.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs6.05 (+2.34%)
Prev Close
Rs258.05
Open
Rs259.00
Day's High
Rs265.25
Day's Low
Rs258.00
Volume
854,137
Avg. Vol
1,075,477
52-wk High
Rs365.00
52-wk Low
Rs185.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Indian Bank June-qtr profit up about 43 pct
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Indian Bank : June-quarter PAT 3.07 billion rupees . Says June-quarter interest earned 40.71 billion rupees; provisions 4.17 billion rupees; gross NPA 6.97 percent versus 6.66 percent previous quarter . The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release on the NSE .  Full Article

Indian Bank raises 6 bln rupees via Basel III tier II bonds
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Indian Bank : Raised further 6 billion rupees under Basel III compliant tier II bonds .  Full Article

Indian Bank names P A Krishnan as new CFO
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Indian Bank : P A Krishnan, deputy general manager will be the new chief financial officer of the bank in place of V A Prasanth, general manager. .  Full Article

Indian Bank March-qtr profit down about 59 pct
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Indian Bank : Says March-quarter net profit 844.9 million rupees; interest earned 39.84 billion rupees . Says March-quarter provisions 8.14 billion rupees; net NPA 4.20 percent versus 3.17 percent previous quarter . Recommended final dividend of INR 1.50 per share .  Full Article

Indian Bank News

Fitch: Weak Capital Drives Negative Indian Bank Sector Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Indian Banks FY17 Report Card https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/903253 MUMBAI, September 14 (Fitch) Indian banks' sector outlook will likely remain negative in the future as their weak financial performance and vulnerable core capitalisation continue to put pressure on intrinsic creditworthiness, says Fitch Ratings. State banks remain the most at risk as persistent losses have battered their weak capita

