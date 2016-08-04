Edition:
India

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (INBF.NS)

INBF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,337.75INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-22.95 (-1.69%)
Prev Close
Rs1,360.70
Open
Rs1,364.15
Day's High
Rs1,373.95
Day's Low
Rs1,325.55
Volume
2,114,411
Avg. Vol
1,400,501
52-wk High
Rs1,373.95
52-wk Low
Rs616.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Indiabulls Housing Finance to issue NCDs worth 10 bln rupees
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd : Proposes to issue NCDs aggregating to 10 billion rupees on private placement basis .  Full Article

Indiabulls Housing Finance declares interim dividend of 9 rupees per share
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd : Declared an interim dividend of INR 9/- per equity share .  Full Article

Indiabulls Housing Finance June-qtr consol profit rises
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 6.30 billion rupees versus 5.11 billion rupees last year . June-quarter consol total income from operations 23.72 billion rupees versus 18.29 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Indiabulls Housing Finance to issue NCDs worth 250 mln rupees
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd : Proposes to issue non-convertible redeemable debentures aggregating to 250 million rupees (plus greenshoe option) .  Full Article

Indiabulls Housing Finance to issue NCDs worth 5.65 bln rupees
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd : Proposes to issue non-convertible redeemable debentures aggregating to 5.65 billion rupees .  Full Article

Indiabulls Housing Finance proposes to issue NCDs worth 500 mln rupees
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd : Company proposes to issue NCDs aggregating to 500 million rupees .  Full Article

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd declares fifth interim dividend
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd:Declared a fifth interim dividend of 9 Indian rupees per equity share (on the face value of 2 Indian rupees per share) for the financial year 2015-2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd News

BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance Sept-qtr consol profit up 26 pct

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 30.67 billion rupees

» More INBF.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials