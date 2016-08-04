Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Indiabulls Housing Finance to issue NCDs worth 10 bln rupees

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd : Proposes to issue NCDs aggregating to 10 billion rupees on private placement basis .

Indiabulls Housing Finance declares interim dividend of 9 rupees per share

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd : Declared an interim dividend of INR 9/- per equity share .

Indiabulls Housing Finance June-qtr consol profit rises

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 6.30 billion rupees versus 5.11 billion rupees last year . June-quarter consol total income from operations 23.72 billion rupees versus 18.29 billion rupees last year .

Indiabulls Housing Finance to issue NCDs worth 250 mln rupees

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd : Proposes to issue non-convertible redeemable debentures aggregating to 250 million rupees (plus greenshoe option) .

Indiabulls Housing Finance to issue NCDs worth 5.65 bln rupees

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd : Proposes to issue non-convertible redeemable debentures aggregating to 5.65 billion rupees .

Indiabulls Housing Finance proposes to issue NCDs worth 500 mln rupees

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd : Company proposes to issue NCDs aggregating to 500 million rupees .

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd declares fifth interim dividend

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd:Declared a fifth interim dividend of 9 Indian rupees per equity share (on the face value of 2 Indian rupees per share) for the financial year 2015-2016.