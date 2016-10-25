Edition:
India

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd (INDB.NS)

INDB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

281.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.05 (-2.44%)
Prev Close
Rs288.70
Open
Rs288.90
Day's High
Rs291.40
Day's Low
Rs280.05
Volume
1,566,579
Avg. Vol
3,445,410
52-wk High
Rs301.90
52-wk Low
Rs18.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Indiabulls Ventures Sept-qtr profit falls
Tuesday, 25 Oct 2016 

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 171.9 million rupees versus profit 211.1 million rupees year ago . Sept quarter total income from operations 987.9 million rupees versus 957.6 million rupees year ago Further company coverage: [INDB.NS] ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Indiabulls Ventures says IT officials came to offices to check books
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd : Clarifies on news item income tax officials searching Indiabulls offices, offices of co's promoters . Officials of the income tax department came to some of offices to check books, in the normal course . Says co is extending all assistance to the team of officials .  Full Article

Indiabulls Ventures seeks members' nod to sell upto 100 pct of shares in India Land and Properties
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd : Seeks members' nod for preferential issue of up to 58.3 million convertible warrants at exercise price of inr 19.75 per share . Seeks members' nod to sell upto 100 percent of shares owned by idsl in India land and properties ltd, unit of idsl .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd News

BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing Divyesh Shah as whole-time director, CEO

* Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Divyesh Shah as whole-time director and CEO

» More INDB.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials