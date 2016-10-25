Indiabulls Ventures Ltd (INDB.NS)
281.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-7.05 (-2.44%)
Rs288.70
Rs288.90
Rs291.40
Rs280.05
1,566,579
3,445,410
Rs301.90
Rs18.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Indiabulls Ventures Sept-qtr profit falls
Indiabulls Ventures Ltd
Indiabulls Ventures says IT officials came to offices to check books
Indiabulls Ventures Ltd
Indiabulls Ventures seeks members' nod to sell upto 100 pct of shares in India Land and Properties
Indiabulls Ventures Ltd
BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing Divyesh Shah as whole-time director, CEO
* Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Divyesh Shah as whole-time director and CEO