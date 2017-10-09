Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Old Mutual cuts stake in Indivior to 4.36 pct

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc :OLD MUTUAL CUTS STAKE IN INDIVIOR TO 4.36 PERCENT FROM 7.01 PERCENT STAKE EARLIER- FILING‍​.

Indivior says submitted NDA to FDA for schizophrenia​ treatment

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc ::U.S. UNIT SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA ON SEPT. 28, TO SEEK MARKETING APPROVAL FOR RBP-7000, INDIVIOR'S TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA​.

Indivior to defend its position in U.S. anticompetitive practices lawsuit

Indivior Plc : Indivior notified of civil complaint filed by State Attorneys General . Notified thirty-five U.S. States and District of Columbia filed a civil complaint alleging violations of state and federal antitrust and consumer protection laws .Company intends to continue to vigorously defend its position.

Indivior announces intention to list ADRs in U.S.

Indivior Plc : Intention to list ADRs in U.S. . Filed a registration statement on form 20-F with SEC . Each american depositary share is expected to represent five indivior ordinary shares. .Indivior is being advised by Covington & Burling LLP..

Indivior wins U.S. patent suit on Suboxone film

Indivior Plc : Indivior welcomes court ruling in anda litigation . Welcomes favourable ruling in district Court of Delaware in ANDA litigation against Actavis Laboratories Inc and Par Pharmaceutical . Ruling confirms Indivior's belief in validity and enforceability of its suboxone film patent portfolio .Ruling provides business with substantially greater certainty about nearer-term outlook..

Indivior says U.S. FDA grants fast track designation for drug for opioid use disorder

Indivior Plc : Today announced that U.S. FDA has granted fast track designation for RBP-6000 buprenorphine monthly depot .Fast track designation is granted to facilitate and expedite development and review for drugs.

Indivior PLC - FDA rejects Indivior's nasal spray for opioid overdose - Reuters

Indivior PLC:Indivior Plc said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected its nasal spray for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose - RTRS.The company said it was reviewing the health regulator's response - RTRS.These sprays contain naloxone, a drug that has been used to treat opioid overdose for nearly 45 years in injectable forms - RTRS.Last week, the FDA approved the first-ever nasal spray formulation of the drug made by privately held Adapt Pharma Ltd - RTRS.The FDA has been speeding up its review of new formulations of nalaxone to combat rising opioid abuse in the United States - RTRS.Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates opioid overdose led to about 23,500 deaths in the United States in 2013, a four-fold jump from 1999 - RTRS.