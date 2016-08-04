Innergex Renewable Energy Inc:Exclusive agreement with french firm Société Environnement Minéraux Sarl, consulting firm Drc Sarl.Expects to complete acquisition of project under construction during Q1 of 2017.Innergex renewable energy inc says purchase price of eur 93 million (equivalent to c$137 m ) will be financed in part by a private placement of $50 million.Innergex announces the acquisition of eight wind power projects in france and a private placement of $50 mln.Acquisition of 7 operating wind power projects with an installed capacity of 87 mw.Says purchase price for eight wind power projects will be approximately eur 93 mln (equivalent to c$137 m ).Innergex expects to complete acquisition of seven operating projects by April 30, 2016.Non-Recourse debt related to 8 projects, which will total eur 121 mln in 2017 (equivalent to c$178 mln ), will remain at acquired project level.Expecting annualized revenues in order of c$35 million and an adjusted EBITDA in order of c$28 million for 131 mw portfolio.Agreement with S.E.M,Drc Sarl to develop portfolio of wind power projects in France totalling over 100 mw.