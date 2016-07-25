Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Info Edge India June-qtr profit rises
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 

Info Edge India Ltd : June-quarter net profit 443.6 rupees versus 286.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 1.98 billion rupees versus 1.75 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Info Edge India invests INR 30 mln for acquiring 11.5% stake in Vcare Technologies
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

Info Edge India Ltd : Co has, through unit, invested inr 30 million through convertible preference shares for acquiring 11.5% stake in vcare technologies . Co has, through unit, inr 40 million through convertible preference shares for acquiring about 28.5% stake, in a company known as unnati online .  Full Article

Info Edge India Ltd declares interim dividend
Friday, 6 Nov 2015 

Info Edge India Ltd:Declares interim dividend of 1.00 Indian rupee per share (on face value of 10 Indian rupees per share) for the financial year 2015-16.Says dividend will be paid on or after Nov. 18.  Full Article

Info Edge India Ltd News

BRIEF-Info Edge India's unit invests about 507.1 mln rupees in Etechaces Marketing & Consulting

* Invested about 507.1 million rupees in Etechaces Marketing And Consulting Pvt Ltd through its wholly-owned subsidiary​

