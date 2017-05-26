May 26 (Reuters) - Informa Plc :Re-Confirmed full year expectations.Improvement in its operating performance through first four months of 2017.

Informa Plc : Well positioned to manage current regional variances, including impact on activity from short-term uncertainty following recent uk referendum. . Interim dividend up 4 percent to 6.8 penceper share . H1 adjusted diluted EPS rose 3.1 percent to 23.1 pence . H1 revenue rose 4.7 percent to 647.7 million stg .H1 adjusted profit before tax 2 184.8mln stg versus 178.2mln srg.