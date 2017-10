Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Infibeam forms JV with Dubai-based KSK Capital

Infibeam Incorporation Ltd: Infibeam Global EMEA FZ-LLC, Dubai has entered into a licensing arrangements and joint venture with Dubai UAE-based KSK Capital .Joint venture company will be held in 49:51 ratio between Infibeam and KSK Capital.

Infibeam Incorporation June-qtr profit rises

Infibeam Incorporation Ltd : June-quarter net profit 98.7 million rupees versus 29.7 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 1.03 billion rupees versus 842.5 million rupees last year . Further company coverage [INFC.NS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).

Infibeam Incorporation enters deal with Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation for Amul

Infibeam Incorporation Ltd : Deal with GCMMF to provide online ecommerce and Mobile platform with integrated logistics framework for purchase of Amul products .

Infibeam Incorp says definitive agreement executed for investment with Avenues (India)

Infibeam Incorporation Ltd : Informed by nsi infinium global that definitive agreement is executed for investment of 600 million rupees with avenues (India) .