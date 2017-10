Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ingenico Group SA :WORLDSTREAM MEDIA CHOOSES INGENICO TO SUPPORT LOCAL PAYMENT ACCEPTANCE.

Oct 17 (Reuters) - INGENICO GROUP SA ::REG-INGENICO GROUP EXPANDS ITS DIRECT-TO-RETAIL CHANNEL IN SPAIN WITH THE ACQUISITION OF IECISA ELECTRONIC PAYMENT SYSTEM.‍CLOSING IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR BY NOVEMBER 2017​.‍ ACQUISITION WILL ALLOW INGENICO GROUP TO GAIN MARKET SHARE THROUGH COMBINATION OF IN-STORE AND ONLINE CAPABILITIES​.

July 4 (Reuters) - Ingenico Group SA ::PROVIDES OMNICHANNEL PAYMENT FOR GALERIES LAFAYETTE'S LEATHER GOODS DIGITAL SHOWROOMS.

May 23 (Reuters) - INGENICO GROUP SA ::INGENICO GROUP SA - EVERTEC SELECTS INGENICO GROUP TO PROVIDE THE MOST ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY IN POS TERMINALS.

Ingenico Group SA : Scalefast selects Ingenico Group to boost global, multi-channel payment processing capabilities .This comprehensive partnership will enable Scalefast to provide its customers with an integrated, multi-channel payment solution that allows them to accept payments both in-store and online.

Ingenico Group Sa : Cuts full-year organic revenue growth target to at least 7 percent from at least 10 percent . Cuts full-year EBITDA margin goal to at least 20 percent from 21 percent . Says reduced goals reflect "sudden and significant decline" in U.S. sales Further company coverage: [INGC.PA] (Reporting by Laurence Frost) ((laurence.frost@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Ingenico Group : Continued double digit growth in the first half of 2016 .Q2 revenue rose 4 percent to eur 581 million.

Ingenico Group SA : Reports H1 revenue of 1.13 billion euros ($1.24 billion) versus 1.06 billion euros a year ago . H1 EBIT is 206 million euros versus 221 million euros a year ago . H1 net income group share ‍​122 million euros versus 122 million euros a year ago .Maintains objective for 2016; organic growth above or equal to 10 percent and EBITDA margin of c. 21 percent.

Ingenico Group SA :Ingenico Group and ADVAM partner in Australia and Europe to equip players in unattended market with cashless payment solutions.

Ingenico Group SA : Announced on Thursday the acquisition of Nera Payment Solutions, a subsidiary of Nera Telecommunications Ltd . Acquisition for S$88 million ($63.8 million) .Completion is expected to take place during Q3 2016.