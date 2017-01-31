InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (INGL.NS)
1,159.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs0.75 (+0.06%)
Rs1,158.85
Rs1,158.00
Rs1,172.65
Rs1,148.10
368,070
643,143
Rs1,346.70
Rs806.55
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Interglobe Aviation exec says seeing high rate of replacement of engines in its new Airbus A320NEO aircraft
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
InterGlobe Aviation sees Q2 y/y capacity increase in ASKs of about 25 pct
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd
InterGlobe Aviation June-qtr profit down about 7 pct
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd
Interglobe Aviation appoints Rohit Philip as CFO
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd
BRIEF-Interglobe Aviation approves allotment of 33.6 mln shares to QIBs at 1,130 rupees each
* Says approved allotment of 33.6 million equity shares to qualified institutional buyers at 1,130 rupees each Source text: http://bit.ly/2hjgB4a Further company coverage: