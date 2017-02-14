Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Dec qtr profit down about 1 pct

Ingersoll-rand (India) Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 212 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 1.83 billion rupees .Net profit in dec quarter last year was 214.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 2.08 billion rupees.

Ingersoll Rand (India) says June-quarter net profit more than doubled

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd : June-quarter net profit 157.7 million rupees; net sales INR 1.49 billion . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 71.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 1.39 billion rupees .

Ingersoll Rand India March-qtr profit down about 10 pct

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 158.7 million rupees versus net profit of 176.2 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 1.43 billion rupees versus 1.46 billion rupees year ago . Says recommends final dividend of INR 3 per share .