Edition:
India

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd (INGR.NS)

INGR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

801.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.20 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
Rs797.90
Open
Rs793.00
Day's High
Rs805.00
Day's Low
Rs793.00
Volume
4,195
Avg. Vol
14,438
52-wk High
Rs938.30
52-wk Low
Rs645.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Dec qtr profit down about 1 pct
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Ingersoll-rand (India) Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 212 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 1.83 billion rupees .Net profit in dec quarter last year was 214.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 2.08 billion rupees.  Full Article

Ingersoll Rand (India) says June-quarter net profit more than doubled
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd : June-quarter net profit 157.7 million rupees; net sales INR 1.49 billion . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 71.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 1.39 billion rupees .  Full Article

Ingersoll Rand India March-qtr profit down about 10 pct
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 158.7 million rupees versus net profit of 176.2 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 1.43 billion rupees versus 1.46 billion rupees year ago . Says recommends final dividend of INR 3 per share .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd News

BRIEF-Ingersoll-Rand (India) seeks members' nod for appointment of Amar Kaul as MD

* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Amar Kaul as managing director of the company Source text: http://bit.ly/2sMyFsd Further company coverage:

» More INGR.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials