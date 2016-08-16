Indus Holding AG (INHG.DE)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Indus Holding H1 result after taxes up at EUR 37.0 mln
Indus Holding AG
Indus Holding acquires H. Heitz Furnierkantenwerk GmbH & Co. KG
Indus Holding AG
Indus Q1 earnings after taxes slightly up at 16.0 mln euros
Indus Holding AG
Indus Holding AG to propose FY 2015 dividend, issues FY 2016 outlook below analysts' estimates
Indus Holding AG:Dividend flat at 1.20 euros ($1.37) per share for 2015.Sees sales up 2 percent in 2016, excluding acquisitions, EBIT of 134-138 million euros.FY 2016 revenue 1.43 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT 141.3 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Indus Holding AG investment Budde acquires Computec AG
Indus Holding AG:Controlling specialist acquired for Indus investment.Budde, Indus investment since early 2013, took over 100 pct of Computec AG at beginning of year. Full Article
Indus Holding AG confirms FY 2015 outlook
Indus Holding AG:Continues to expect sales revenues for FY 2015 to increase to 1.3 billion euros and EBIT to come in at between 125 million and 130 million euros in spite of difficult overall environment and some extraordinary charges. Full Article
BRIEF-Indus Holding H1 earnings after taxes up 5.4 pct at 39 million euros
* CONTINUES TO GROW STRONGLY IN H1 2017 AND CONFIRMS FORECAST