Investec Plc : Proposed placing of up to 5 pct of existing issued ordinary share capital . Placing will raise up to approximately 145 million stg of gross proceeds . Placing is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process . J.P. Morgan cazenove is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with placing . Announces its intention to conduct a placing of up to 30,870,000 new ordinary shares in company .Net proceeds from placing will be used to fund a tender offer of certain sterling preference shares and rand preference shares.
Investec Plc : This announcement covers results of investec group for year ended 31 march 2016 . Statutory operating profit before goodwill, acquired intangibles, non- operating items and taxation and after other non-controlling interests ("operating profit") increased 2.5% to gbp505.6 million . Statutory adjusted eps before goodwill, acquired intangibles and non-operating items increased 4.8% from 39.4 pence to 41.3 pence . He board proposes a final dividend of 11.5 pence per ordinary share equating to a full year dividend of 21.0 pence (2015: 20.0 pence) . Credit loss charge as a percentage of average gross core loans and advances amounted to 0.26% (2015: 0.22%) . Impairments increasing by 5.1% to gbp41.4 million .Core loans and advances increased 6.3% to gbp17.5 billion (31 march 2015: gbp16.5 billion).
