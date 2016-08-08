Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

INOX Leisure appoints Kailash B Gupta as CFO effective Aug 19
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

INOX Leisure Ltd : Upen Shah, CFO, shall retire with effect from August 18; appointed Kailash B Gupta as CFO effective August 19 . Further company coverage [INOL.NS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).  Full Article

INOX Leisure enter ticketing agreement with One97 Communications
Thursday, 16 Jun 2016 

INOX Leisure Ltd : Enter ticketing agreement with one97 communications .  Full Article

INOX Leisure Ltd says Commencement of Commercial Operations of Multiplex Cinema Theatre taken on Lease basis located at PVS Mall, I Bock, Shastri Nagar, Meerut
Thursday, 31 Dec 2015 

INOX Leisure Ltd:INOX Leisure Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has commenced the Commercial Operations of a Multiplex Cinema Theatre, taken on Lease basis, and located at PVS Mall, I Bock, Shastri Nagar, Meerut with effect from December 31, 2015.The said Multiplex Cinema Theatre has 3 screens and 1012 seats.  Full Article

INOX Leisure Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Inox Leisure June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol profit 320.9 million rupees versus profit 249.6 million rupees year ago

