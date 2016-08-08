INOX Leisure Ltd (INOL.NS)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
INOX Leisure appoints Kailash B Gupta as CFO effective Aug 19
INOX Leisure Ltd
INOX Leisure enter ticketing agreement with One97 Communications
INOX Leisure Ltd
INOX Leisure Ltd says Commencement of Commercial Operations of Multiplex Cinema Theatre taken on Lease basis located at PVS Mall, I Bock, Shastri Nagar, Meerut
INOX Leisure Ltd:INOX Leisure Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has commenced the Commercial Operations of a Multiplex Cinema Theatre, taken on Lease basis, and located at PVS Mall, I Bock, Shastri Nagar, Meerut with effect from December 31, 2015.The said Multiplex Cinema Theatre has 3 screens and 1012 seats. Full Article
BRIEF-India's Inox Leisure June-qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol profit 320.9 million rupees versus profit 249.6 million rupees year ago