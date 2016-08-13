Edition:
India

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (INO_u.TO)

INO_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

10.12CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$10.12
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
22,715
52-wk High
$10.36
52-wk Low
$8.96

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust reports Q2 results
Saturday, 13 Aug 2016 

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust : Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust reports financial results for the second quarter of 2016 . Funds from operations (FFO) for quarter ended June 30, 2016 of $3,648 or $0.20 per unit .Adjusted funds from operations (FFO) for quarter ended June 30, 2016 of $4,009 or $0.22 per unit.  Full Article

Inovalis Real Estate says Anne Smolen appointed CFO effective July 1
Monday, 16 May 2016 

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust : Antoine tronquoy has advised reit that he will be leaving effective june 30, 2016 to pursue other opportunities . Anne smolen has been appointed new chief financial officer of reit effective july 1, 2016 .Inovalis real estate investment trust reports financial results for the first quarter of 2016 and change of chief financial officer.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust News

BRIEF-Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust announces new trustee appointment

* Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust announces new trustee appointment

» More INO_u.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials