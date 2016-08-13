Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust : Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust reports financial results for the second quarter of 2016 . Funds from operations (FFO) for quarter ended June 30, 2016 of $3,648 or $0.20 per unit .Adjusted funds from operations (FFO) for quarter ended June 30, 2016 of $4,009 or $0.22 per unit.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust : Antoine tronquoy has advised reit that he will be leaving effective june 30, 2016 to pursue other opportunities . Anne smolen has been appointed new chief financial officer of reit effective july 1, 2016 .Inovalis real estate investment trust reports financial results for the first quarter of 2016 and change of chief financial officer.