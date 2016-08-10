(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based homebuilder Lodha Developers Private Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' and assigned the rating a Stable Outlook. The rating on the outstanding USD200 million 12% senior unsecured notes issued by Lodha Developers International Limited and guaranteed by Lodha and certain subsidiaries has also been affirmed at 'B', with Recovery Rating of 'RR4'