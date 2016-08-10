Edition:
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (INRL.NS)

INRL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

211.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.40 (-1.59%)
Prev Close
Rs214.45
Open
Rs215.55
Day's High
Rs217.00
Day's Low
Rs209.30
Volume
5,756,245
Avg. Vol
16,548,466
52-wk High
Rs269.70
52-wk Low
Rs57.00

Indiabulls Real Estate June-qtr consol profit rises about 30 pct
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 1.17 billion rupees; consol net sales INR 7.61 billion . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 901.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 8.15 billion rupees .  Full Article

Indiabulls Real Estate to issue NCDs worth 2 bln rupees
Thursday, 23 Jun 2016 

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd : Proposes to issue secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures aggregating 2 billion rupees .  Full Article

Fitch Affirms Lodha Developers at 'B'; Off Rating Watch Negative ; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based homebuilder Lodha Developers Private Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' and assigned the rating a Stable Outlook. The rating on the outstanding USD200 million 12% senior unsecured notes issued by Lodha Developers International Limited and guaranteed by Lodha and certain subsidiaries has also been affirmed at 'B', with Recovery Rating of 'RR4'

