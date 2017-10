May 26 (Reuters) - Indoco Remedies Ltd :March quarter profit 179.4 million rupees.Indoco Remedies Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter net profit was 225.5 million rupees.March quarter total income from operations 2.77 billion rupees.Indoco remedies ltd - profit in march quarter last year was 209.5 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 2.65 billion rupees.Proposed dividend of 1.60 rupees per share.