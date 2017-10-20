Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Intel Foundation reports 9.0 pct passive stake in Yatra Online
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Yatra Online Inc :Intel Foundation reports 9.0 percent passive stake in Yatra Online Inc ‍​as of Oct 10 - SEC filing.Yatra Online Inc - on Oct. 10, Intel Capital Corp agreed to transfer 2.18 million ordinary shares of Yatra Online to Intel Foundation for no consideration‍​.  Full Article

Intel says to ship Intel Nervana Neural Network Processor before 2017-end
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - :Intel says it will ship silicon for Neural Network Processing, the Intel Nervana Neural Network Processor, before the end of 2017- statement.Intel says it is collaborating with Facebook to share Facebook's technical insights to bring new generation of AI hardware to market- statement.  Full Article

SecurityScorecard secures $27.5 mln in series C round led by NGP
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - SecurityScorecard::SecurityScorecard secures $27.5 million in series C round led by NGP.SecurityScorecard - Financing round was led by Nokia growth partners with participation from Moody's Corporation and Intel Capital​.  Full Article

Intel commences compulsory acquisition for remaining Mobileye shares
Friday, 29 Sep 2017 

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Intel Corp :Intel commences compulsory acquisition for remaining Mobileye shares.Intel Corp - Commencement of compulsory acquisition for all remaining shares of Mobileye; writ of summons was served on relevant parties on Sept 28.  Full Article

‍Intel reports 12.9 pct passive stake in Borqs Technologies as of August 18
Tuesday, 29 Aug 2017 

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Borqs Technologies Inc ::Intel Corp reports a 12.9 pct passive stake in Borqs Technologies Inc <<>> as of August 18 - SEC filing ​.  Full Article

Intel files term sheet for pricing of $640.0 mln senior notes
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Intel Corp :Files term sheet for pricing of $640.0 million senior notes due 2047 ‍​- sec filing.  Full Article

Intel has axed group working on fitness trackers and health wearables - CNBC, citing source
Thursday, 20 Jul 2017 

July 19 (Reuters) - :Intel has axed the group working on fitness trackers and health wearables - CNBC, citing source.  Full Article

Nokia and Intel launch 5G acceleration labs
Tuesday, 21 Feb 2017 

Nokia Corp : Nokia and Intel launch 5G acceleration labs in U.S. and Finland to help operators bring 5G innovations to market .The labs will leverage core technologies, including Nokia AirScale and Nokia AirFrame, and client and infrastructure platforms running on Intel® Architecture, as well as Intel 5G connectivity solutions.  Full Article

Intel Corp reports 4.9 percent passive stake in Impinj Inc as of February 2 - SEC filing
Saturday, 11 Feb 2017 

Intel Corp :Intel Corp reports 4.9 percent passive stake in Impinj Inc as of February 2 - SEC filing.  Full Article

Mgt Capital Investments says company and John Mcafee filed a lawsuit in U.S. district court
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

Mgt Capital Investments Inc : Says company and John Mcafee filed a lawsuit in United States district court, southern district of New York .Lawsuit seeking judgment that co's use of "John Mcafee Global Technologies, Inc." does not infringe upon any trademark rights of Intel.  Full Article

