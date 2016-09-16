Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Investec sees H1 oper profit slightly behind prior year

Investec Plc : For six months, Investec Plc and Investec Limited capital ratios are expected to be within group's target total capital adequacy range . Common equity tier 1 ratio is expected to remain slightly below co's target of 10 pct for Investec Limited; Investec Plc is expected to be ahead of this target . Limited impact on net inflows from brexit on group's UK businesses . Specialist banking business deliberately increased its surplus liquidity ahead of referendum which needs to be actively managed . Group expects credit loss ratio on total average core loans and advances to be approximately 0.48 pct to 0.53 pct . H1 operating profit is expected to be slightly behind the prior year; albeit well ahead of 2H 2016 . Expects credit loss ratio on total average core loans and advances to be about 0.48 pct to 0.53 pct (March 2016: 0.62 pct; Sept. 2015: 0.54 pct) .Limited impact on net inflows due to Brexit on UK Asset Management And Wealth & Investment units.

Investec sees H1 revenue ahead of prior year

Investec Plc : Pre-close briefing statement . H1 revenue (net of depreciation on operating leased assets) is expected to be ahead of prior year .Overall group results have been marginally impacted by depreciation of average rand against sterling exchange rate of about 3 pct.

Investec places 30.9 mln shares to raise 138.3 mln STG

Investec Plc : Raised gross proceeds of approximately GBP 138.3 million. . New shares being issued represent approximately 4.99% of company's issued ordinary share capital prior to placing. .A total of 30.87 million new ordinary shares in co have been placed with existing, new institutional shareholders at GBP 4.48 per new share.

Investec to raise about 145 mln stg via placing

Investec Plc : Proposed placing of up to 5 pct of existing issued ordinary share capital . Placing will raise up to approximately 145 million stg of gross proceeds . Placing is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process . J.P. Morgan cazenove is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with placing . Announces its intention to conduct a placing of up to 30,870,000 new ordinary shares in company .Net proceeds from placing will be used to fund a tender offer of certain sterling preference shares and rand preference shares.

Investec says asset management operating profit down 9.5 pct

Investec Plc : This announcement covers results of investec group for year ended 31 march 2016 . Statutory operating profit before goodwill, acquired intangibles, non- operating items and taxation and after other non-controlling interests ("operating profit") increased 2.5% to gbp505.6 million . Statutory adjusted eps before goodwill, acquired intangibles and non-operating items increased 4.8% from 39.4 pence to 41.3 pence . He board proposes a final dividend of 11.5 pence per ordinary share equating to a full year dividend of 21.0 pence (2015: 20.0 pence) . Credit loss charge as a percentage of average gross core loans and advances amounted to 0.26% (2015: 0.22%) . Impairments increasing by 5.1% to gbp41.4 million .Core loans and advances increased 6.3% to gbp17.5 billion (31 march 2015: gbp16.5 billion).