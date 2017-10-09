Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Indian Oil Corp exec says exploring retail sales, supply of gas, pipeline in Bangladesh, Myanmar

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corporation Ltd exec says::Exploring retail sales, supply of gas, pipeline in Bangladesh, Myanmar.

Indian Oil Corp March-qtr profit up about 85 pct

May 25 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corpn Ltd :March quarter net profit 37.21 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for march quarter net profit was 37.95 billion rupees.March quarter total income 1.24 trln rupees.Net profit in march quarter last year was 20.06 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 994.61 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share.April-march 2017 average gross refining margin $7.77 per barrel.

Hindustan Oil Exploration says award of two contract areas in consortia with Oil India

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd : Says award of two contract areas to the company in consortia with Oil India Limited . One of the contract area is offshore field B-80, located in the Mumbai offshore . Other contract area is onshore field Kherem located in Arunachal Pradesh .HOEC has 50% participating interest in the offshore field B-80 and 40% in the onshore field Kherem.

Coal India signs JV with NTPC, IOC for revival of Barauni & Sindri fertiliser units

Coal India Ltd : Says supplementary joint venture agreement . Says in addition to revival of Sindhri & Gorakhpur units, decided to revive the Barauni fertilizer unit of HFCL . Indian Oil Corp, Fertilids corp of india and Hindustan Fertilisers joined in JV .In joint venture agreement, CIL, NTPC, IOCL each will hold 29.67 percent shares; FCIL & HFCL together will hold remaining 10.99 percent shares.

Indian Oil Corp says JV with Oil India, Bharat PetroResources completes 2 acquisitions

Indian Oil Corpn Ltd :JV completes buying 23.9 pct shares of charter capital of JSC vankorneft, 29.9 pct of participatory share in charter capital of LLC TYNGD.

Engineers India to provide consulting services for BS-VI project at IOCL refineries

Engineers India Ltd : To provide consulting services for implementation of BS-VI project at six refineries of IOCL .

India's IOC exec says co aims to halt naphtha exports from Paradip refinery in Jan

Indian Oil Corpn Ltd : IOC exec says CCR unit at Paradip refinery to begin operation in 2 weeks, cut naphtha exports . IOC exec says owe $ 111 million to Iran for old oil purchases . IOC exec says LNG production from Canada project delayed to 2021 versus initially planned 2019 . IOC exec says appointed a consultant to suggest ways to monetise gas fron Farzad B field in Iran . IOC exec says hope to sign deal with Iran on Farzad B block by end October . IOC exec says co aims to halt naphtha exports from Paradip refinery in January; to raise gasoline output . Further company coverage [IOC.NS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).

Indian Oil Corp June-qtr profit up about 25 pct

Indian Oil Corp Ltd : June-quarter net profit 82.69 billion rupees . June-quarter total income from operations 1.07 trln rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 41.27 billion rupees . Net profit for June quarter last year was 65.91 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 1.14 trln rupees . June-quarter average gross refining margin $9.98 per barrel . Recommended issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio .

Indian Oil Corp to consider bonus issue

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd : Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. - board to consider bonus issue .

Richa Industries gets 200-mln rupee order from Punj Llyod

Richa Industries Ltd : Receives INR 200-mln rupee order from Punj Llyod . Secured order from Punj Llyod for energy and infrastructure sector projects for construction of warehouse for Indian Oil Corp .