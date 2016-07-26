Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Interparfums H1 sales rise 10% to 162 million euros

Interparfums SA : H1 sales €162 million ($178.20 million), +10% . Says H1 2016 operating margin should return to around 13% . Sees 2016 operating margin 12% to 13% .Confirms FY 2016 sales guidance of €340 million.

Interparfums on track to meet 2016 guidance

Interparfums confirms FY 2016 guidance, proposes FY 2015 dividend of 0.50 euros/share

Interparfums SA:Sees FY 2016 operating margin of 12 pct to 13 pct.Confirms FY 2016 sales target of 340 million euros.Will propose a 2015 dividend of EUR 0.50/share.

Interparfums gives FY 2015 operating margin guidance

Interparfums sees 2016 in continuing growth, but below Reuters estimates

Interparfums SA:Says sales for 2016 should reach 340 million euros.Says operating margin for 2016 could reach nearly 12 percent.Says targets set for 2015, namely sales of 310 million euros - 320 million euros and operating margin between 11 percent and 12 percent will be met.FY 2016 revenue: 369.98 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.