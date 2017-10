Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ipca Labs Dec-qtr profit up about 57 pct

Ipca Laboratories Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 413.8 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from perations 7.51 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 484.7 million rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 263.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 6.94 billion rupees.

Ipca Laboratories June-qtr profit more than doubles

IPCA Laboratories Ltd : June-quarter net profit 475.7 million rupees; net sales INR 8.22 billion . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 209.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 7.49 billion rupees .

India's IPCA Laboratories March-qtr profit rises

IPCA Laboratories Ltd : India's IPCA Laboratories Ltd says March-quarter net profit 376.9 million rupees . India's IPCA Laboratories Ltd says March-quarter net sales 6.12 billion rupees versus 6.23 billion rupees year ago .