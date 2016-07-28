Edition:
India

International Personal Finance PLC (IPF.L)

IPF.L on London Stock Exchange

197.00GBp
4:03pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.75 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
196.25
Open
195.75
Day's High
199.50
Day's Low
195.75
Volume
44,726
Avg. Vol
465,197
52-wk High
318.10
52-wk Low
141.43

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

International Personal Finance H1 underlying profit before tax falls
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

International Personal Finance Plc : Group impairment as a percentage of revenue in target range at 25.9 pct . Strong growth momentum delivered by Southern Europe . New product offering introduced in Poland to comply with new regulations - no change in guidance on expected financial impact . Good progress in slovakia - collections progressing ahead of expectations . During first half of year, group profit before tax and exceptional items was 12.6 m stg lower than 2015 at 30.7 mln stg . Competition in our european markets remains intense and there has been little change in Polish market dynamics following introduction of new total cost of credit legislation in March 2016 . Our home credit business delivered profit before tax of 42.7 mln stg in first half of 2016 which comprised 45.2 mln stg from our on-going businesses and a loss of £2.5m in slovakia . Interim dividend 4.6 penceper share . Half-Year financial report for six months ended 30 june 2016 . Underlying profit before tax declined 22% (£9.7m) before £1.8m positive fx impact and additional investment of £4.7m in ipf digital . Delivered increase in credit issued of 6% † and customer growth of 1% . Cost optimisation programme delivers £12m annualised savings . Disappointing first half in mexico - actions taken to improve short-term performance and capture long-term potential . Interim dividend maintained at 4.6 pence per share.  Full Article

International Personal Finance Plc announces final dividend
Wednesday, 24 Feb 2016 

International Personal Finance Plc:Says final dividend of 7.8 pence per share will be payable which will bring the full year dividend to 12.4 pence per share (2014: 12.0 pence per share), an increase of 3.3 pct. for the year.Says final dividend will be paid on May 13, 2016 to shareholders on register at close of business on April 8, 2016.Says shares will be marked ex-dividend on April 7, 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

International Personal Finance PLC News

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-International Personal Finance's H1 profit rises

July 26 Consumer credit lender International Personal Finance reported a higher pretax profit from continuing operations in the first half, boosted primarily by positive currency translations.

» More IPF.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials