Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Innate Pharma H1 operating loss widens to 18.2 million euros
Sept 18 (Reuters) - INNATE PHARMA SA
Innate Pharma and Orega Biotech present preclinical data on IPH52
Innate Pharma SA:Innate Pharma and Orega Biotech presented preclinical data on IPH52, a new CD39 checkpoint inhibitor program.Novel, potent anti-CD39 antibody, IPH52, validated in preclinical models. Full Article
Innate Pharma presents new preclinical data supporting development of IPH4301
Innate Pharma SA:New preclinical data further supporting development of IPH4301 presented at AACR meeting.Presented a new set of preclinical data further validating potential of its first-in-class anti-mica/b antibody IPH4301. Full Article
Innate Pharma says DSMB meeting recommends continuation of EffiKIR trial
Innate Pharma SA:Sixth DSMB meeting of the EffiKIR trial recommends continuation without modification.Data on primary endpoint, leukemia-free survival, are expected in second half of 2016. Full Article
Innate Pharma to start phase I clinical trial of monalizumab
Innate Pharma SA:Announces the start of phase I clinical trial of monalizumab in combination with durvalumab.This fifth trial with monalizumab completes roll-out of initial clinical plan, due to start reading out in 2017.Trial will include up to 208 patients, and will be performed in United States and in Europe. Full Article
Innate Pharma enters licensing agreement with OREGA Biotech
Innate Pharma SA:Enters into an exclusive licensing agreement by which OREGA Biotech grants it full worldwide rights to its program of anti-CD39 checkpoint inhibitors.OREGA Biotech will receive undisclosed upfront payment, milestone payments for preclinical, clinical and regulatory achievements as well as royalties on net sales. Full Article
Innate Pharma opens Phase Ib/II trial of monalizumab
Innate Pharma SA:Says fourth clinical trial has been opened with monalizumab.Phase Ib/II trial testing monalizumab in combination with cetuximab in patients with relapsed or refractory head and neck cancer.Multicentric trial, which will include up to 70 patients, will be performed in Europe and United States. Full Article
Innate Pharma says first patient dosed in phase I trial of IPH4102
Innate Pharma SA:Announces first patient dosed in phase I trial of IPH4102.Phase I trial comprises a dose escalation and a cohort expansion, which are expected to deliver data at end of 2017 and 2018 respectively. Full Article
Innate Pharma new combination trial with lirilumab in hemato-oncology
Innate Pharma SA:Announces new combination trial with lirilumab in hemato-oncology.8 trials ongoing with lirilumab in multiple indications and combinations.5 combination trials ongoing in hemato-oncology. Full Article
BRIEF-Innate Pharma reports IPH4102 final results of the dose-escalation part of the phase I study
* IPH4102: FINAL RESULTS OF THE DOSE-ESCALATION PART OF THE PHASE I STUDY