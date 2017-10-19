Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Inter Pipeline's Mid Saskatchewan crude line back to normal - company

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Inter Pipeline Ltd :Says power returned to Mid Saskatchewan crude pipeline system, operations back to normal.

Inter Pipeline says to buy remaining interest in Cold Lake pipeline system

Inter Pipeline Ltd : Deal for $527.5 million . As a result of deal, inter pipeline will own 100% of cold lake pipeline system . Inter pipeline-long-term take-or-pay agreement to trigger construction of new $125 million pipeline connection to kirby north production facility . Inter pipeline - deal is immediately accretive to inter pipeline's ffo per share and fully consolidates ownership of cold lake pipeline system . Inter pipeline - also, co to enter long-term take-or-pay deal with canadian natural to transport diluent, bitumen blend for kirby north sagd oil sands project .Inter pipeline to acquire remaining interest in the cold lake pipeline system and announces new oil sands transportation agreement.

Canadian Natural Resources announces sale of stake in the Cold Lake Pipeline

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd : Canadian natural resources ltd - upon closing of transaction company will receive gross proceeds of $350 million in cash . Canadian natural resources - expects to record an after-tax gain on disposition of approximately $200 million, based upon preliminary value allocations . Canadian natural resources - transaction consists of monetization of co's entire 15% interest of cold lake pipeline, 14.7% interest in cold lake limited partnership . Canadian natural resources-upon closing of deal co will receive 6.4 million common shares of inter pipeline at an ascribed value of $177.5 million . Canadian natural resources - after completion of sale, co will retain access to cold lake pipeline system for portions of company's crude oil volumes .Canadian natural resources limited announces the sale of its ownership interest in the cold lake pipeline.

Inter pipeline announces October 2016 cash dividend, reinstatement of premium dividend

Inter Pipeline Ltd : Inter Pipeline announces October 2016 cash dividend and reinstatement of premium dividend . Sets october cash dividend of C $0.13 per share . Re-Instated premium component of its premium dividend and dividend reinvestment plan .Additional common shares will be issued from treasury at a 3% discount to average market price on applicable dividend payment date.

Williams Co, Williams Partners to sell Canadian businesses for C$1.35 bln

Williams Companies Inc : Co and Williams Partners announced today they have agreed to sell companies' Canadian businesses to Inter Pipeline Ltd. . After taking into account waiver Williams will receive net consideration of about $209 million USD . Williams, Williams Partners agree to sell Canadian businesses for $1.35 billion CAD ($1.03 billion USD) . After taking into account waiver, Williams Partners will receive net consideration of about $817 million USD . Williams and Williams Partners plan to use cash proceeds from transaction to reduce borrowings on credit facilities .Williams agreed to waive $150 million USD of incentive distribution rights in quarter following closing.

Inter Pipeline says $1.35 bln acquisition of Canadian NGL midstream business

Inter Pipeline Ltd : Inter Pipeline announces $1.35 billion acquisition of Canadian NGL midstream business . Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to funds from operations per share . Expects to reduce its annual cash taxes by approximately $70 million in 2017 through 2019 . Anticipates increasing its $1,250 million revolving facility to $1,500 million in connection with acquisition. . Underwriters will purchase from co, on a bought deal basis, 22.43 million subscription receipts at a price of $26.75/subscription receipt . Does not anticipate need to issue additional equity beyond proceeds from subscription receipts, drip to partially fund acquisition . Funding for acquisition will be provided by proceeds from issuance of subscription receipts, new term debt . Funding for acquisition will also be provided by available capacity on committed revolving credit facility. .Also anticipates reinstating premium dividend component of its premium dividend and dividend reinvestment plan upon close of deal.

Inter Pipeline Q2 FFO per share C$0.58

Inter Pipeline Ltd : Inter Pipeline announces strong second quarter 2016 financial and operating results . Q2 FFO per share C$0.58 .Qtrly total pipeline throughput volumes averaged 1,213,900 B/D, a 14 percent increase over same period in 2015.

Inter Pipeline resumes Polaris, Corridor systems in oil sands region

Inter Pipeline Ltd : Says has safely resumed operations on its Polaris and Corridor pipeline systems in Fort McMurray region . Says will continue to closely monitor area fires, work with customers "as the situation dictates" .Says no material damage to assets from fires so far.

Inter Pipeline partially shuts down Polaris and Corridor systems

Inter Pipeline Ltd :Says has partially shut down operations on Polaris and Corridor pipeline systems as precaution against Fort McMurray fire.

Inter pipeline declares cash dividend of $0.13 per share

Inter Pipeline Ltd :Declaration of a cash dividend of $0.13 per share for may 2016.