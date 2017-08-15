Edition:
Imperial Holdings Ltd (IPLJ.J)

IPLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

19,707.07ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

413.07 (+2.14%)
Prev Close
19,294.00
Open
19,349.00
Day's High
19,864.00
Day's Low
19,300.00
Volume
464,152
Avg. Vol
806,854
52-wk High
21,419.00
52-wk Low
14,990.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Imperial acquires UK automotive dealer group Pentagon Motor
Tuesday, 15 Aug 2017 

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Imperial Holdings::ACQUIRES UK AUTOMOTIVE DEALER GROUP PENTAGON MOTOR HOLDINGS LTD.DEAL FOR A CASH CONSIDERATION OF R493 MILLION.‍TRANSACTION IS EFFECTIVE FROM 1 SEPTEMBER 2017​.  Full Article

Imperial Holdings to buy 70 pct stake in Surgipharm for $35 mln
Wednesday, 15 Feb 2017 

Imperial Holdings Ltd :To acquire a 70 pct interest in Surgipharm for a cash consideration of $35 million.  Full Article

Imperial Holdings FY HEPS down 3 pct to 1579 cents per share
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 

Imperial Holdings Ltd : Preliminary summarised audited results for the year ended June 30 2016 . FY revenue up 8 pct to 118.8 bln rand . FY operating profit up 3 pct to 6.4 bln rand . FY HEPS down 3 pct to 1579 cents per share . FY return on equity 15.6 pct .Full year dividend unchanged at 795 cents per share.  Full Article

Imperial Holdings says its guidance unchanged for year to June 30
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

Imperial Holdings Ltd : Unchanged guidance for imperial group for year to June 30, 2016 .Expect single digit revenue growth and unchanged operating profit in continuing operations.  Full Article

Imperial Hlgds says unit acquires Palletways group for $162.9 mln
Wednesday, 1 Jun 2016 

Imperial Holdings Ltd : Unit of Imperial, has entered into a conditional agreement with Phoenix Equity Partners to acquire Palletways Group Limited .Deal for an enterprise value consideration of £162.9 million (ZAR3.8 billion).  Full Article

Imperial Holdings Ltd News

South Africa's Imperial buys UK auto dealer Pentagon

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Imperial Holdings has bought a British automotive dealer group for 493 million rand ($36.97 million) to continue expanding beyond its home market, it said on Tuesday.

