Imperial acquires UK automotive dealer group Pentagon Motor

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Imperial Holdings::ACQUIRES UK AUTOMOTIVE DEALER GROUP PENTAGON MOTOR HOLDINGS LTD.DEAL FOR A CASH CONSIDERATION OF R493 MILLION.‍TRANSACTION IS EFFECTIVE FROM 1 SEPTEMBER 2017​.

Imperial Holdings to buy 70 pct stake in Surgipharm for $35 mln

Imperial Holdings Ltd :To acquire a 70 pct interest in Surgipharm for a cash consideration of $35 million.

Imperial Holdings FY HEPS down 3 pct to 1579 cents per share

Imperial Holdings Ltd : Preliminary summarised audited results for the year ended June 30 2016 . FY revenue up 8 pct to 118.8 bln rand . FY operating profit up 3 pct to 6.4 bln rand . FY HEPS down 3 pct to 1579 cents per share . FY return on equity 15.6 pct .Full year dividend unchanged at 795 cents per share.

Imperial Holdings says its guidance unchanged for year to June 30

Imperial Holdings Ltd : Unchanged guidance for imperial group for year to June 30, 2016 .Expect single digit revenue growth and unchanged operating profit in continuing operations.

Imperial Hlgds says unit acquires Palletways group for $162.9 mln

Imperial Holdings Ltd : Unit of Imperial, has entered into a conditional agreement with Phoenix Equity Partners to acquire Palletways Group Limited .Deal for an enterprise value consideration of £162.9 million (ZAR3.8 billion).