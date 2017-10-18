Oct 18 (Reuters) - IP GROUP PLC ::WELCOMES ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY TOUCHSTONE INNOVATIONS PLC RECOMMENDING THAT TOUCHSTONE SHAREHOLDERS ACCEPT OFFER.DAVID BEGG HAS JOINED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMBINED GROUP AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.
Oct 18 (Reuters) - IP Group Plc ::IP GROUP PLC - ACCEPTANCES IN EXCESS OF 96%; ACCEPTANCE CONDITION SATISFIED IN TOUCHSTONE INNOVATIONS DEAL.IP GROUP PLC - OFFER NOW UNCONDITIONAL IN ALL RESPECTS IN TOUCHSTONE INNOVATIONS DEAL.
Oct 17 (Reuters) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority::UK'S CMA - DECIDED NOT TO REFER IP GROUP, TOUCHSTONE INNOVATIONS DEAL TO PHASE 2 INVESTIGATION.
Oct 9 (Reuters) - IP GROUP PLC ::EXTENSION OF OFFER TO 1.00 P.M. ON 27 OCTOBER 2017.ACCEPTANCES AND STATEMENTS OF SUPPORT IN AGGREGATE OF 97%.
May 23 (Reuters) - IP Group Plc :Intends to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately 200 million stg (approximately 195.7 million stg net of capital raising costs and expenses).Firm placing and a placing, open offer and offer for subscription, consisting of issue of up to 142,857,136 capital raising shares.Firm placing and a placing, open offer and offer for subscription at an issue price of 140 pence per capital raising share.Board has ability to increase size of issue by up to 66.6 million stg.Is launching IP group Australia, a wholly-owned private company incorporated in state of Victoria, Australia.Recently made an approach to touchstone board regarding a possible all- share combination of company and touchstone innovations.
IP Group Plc : Says Oxford Nanopore has raised 100 million stg in a new financing round via a private placement of ordinary shares . Says following completion of financing round, IP Group's undiluted beneficial stake of 19.7 pct in Oxford Nanopore will be valued at 246.3 million stg . Says 100 mln stg fundraising . Says IP Group has committed a further 14.0 million stg to Oxford Nanopore as part of this funding round .Says transaction brings total funds raised by Oxford Nanopore since its formation in 2005 to 351.0 million stg..
IP Group Plc : Portfolio company ceres power completes 20 mln stg placing .Ceres power has raised a total of approximately £20.0 by means of a conditional placing with new and existing investors in UK.
Ip Group Plc : Says adjusted loss before tax of £31.1m (hy15: profit of £70.1m; fy15: profit of £82.4m), excluding amortisation of intangible assets . Says capital provided to portfolio companies and projects: £12.8m (hy15: £15.1m; fy15: £75.9m) . Half-Yearly results . Says fair value of portfolio: £525.7m (hy15: £478.2m; fy15: £552.2m) .Says in shorter term there may be some brexit impact on specific portfolio company financing rounds.
Diurnal Group Plc : Positive headline data Infacort pivotal study . Positive headline data from pivotal study for Infacort in Europe for paediatric adrenal insufficiency (AI) . Primary endpoint met with Infacort treatment achieving target cortisol levels in children aged less than six years . Anticipates market authorisation in late 2017 for Infacort .Will be commencing US registration programme for Infacort in 2016.
Ip Group Plc :As at 30 april 2016, fair value of group's portfolio was 539.3 mln stg compared to 552.2 mln stg at Dec. 31 2015.
